Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, before the market open. Additionally, Elauwit's management will host a live webcast conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide business updates on the Company's strategic plans.

To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Elauwit's investor relations website at http://investors.elauwit.com/. Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial +1- 412-902-6510.

A webcast replay of the call will be available following the call on Elauwit's investor website.

About Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ: ELWT)

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.



With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.

For more information, visit www.elauwit.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289547

Source: Elauwit Connection, Inc.