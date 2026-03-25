HONG KONG, Mar 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Kingsoft Corporation Limited ('Kingsoft' or the 'Company' HKEx stock code: 03888), a leading Chinese software and Internet service company, has announced its 2025 annual results and fourth quarter results for the period ended 31 December 2025.For the year of 2025, the revenue of Kingsoft recorded RMB 9,682.9 million. Revenue from the office software and services, and online games and others represented 61% and 39% of the Company's total revenue for the year 2025, respectively. Gross profit amounted to RMB 7,863.8 million. Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 29% year-on-year to RMB 2,004.4 million.For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company's revenue reached RMB 2,618.3 million. Revenue from the office software and services, and online games and others represented 67% and 33% of the Company's total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025, respectively. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 10% quarter-on-quarter to RMB 2,147.7 million. The Company's gross profit margin increased by two percentage points quarter-on-quarter to 82%. Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 112% year-on-year to RMB 975.0 million.Mr. Jun LEI, Chairman of the Company, commented: 'In 2025, we remained committed to technology empowerment and focused on enhancing our core capabilities. Kingsoft Office Group continued to stay committed to its core strategy of 'AI, Collaboration, and Internationalization', deepened its presence in the AI office market, and developed future-oriented intelligent office products tailored to the full-scenario office needs of both individual and enterprise users. For the online games business, we further deepened our expertise in classic wuxia IP and actively expanded into diversified game categories and global markets.'Mr. Tao ZOU, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, added, 'In 2025, the Company's total revenue reached RMB 9,682.9 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 6%. Of this, revenue from the office software and services business was RMB 5,928.7 million, up 16% year on year and maintaining steady growth. Revenue from the online games and others business amounted to RMB 3,754.1 million, down 28% year on year, primarily due to the high base last year and the decline in revenue from existing games. After release in early 2026, Goose Goose Duck has received positive market reception and has surpassed 30 million cumulative new users. This demonstrated our potential in expanding into new game genres and injected fresh growth momentum into the online games business.'Business ReviewOffice Software and ServicesIn 2025, revenue from the office software and services business increased 16% year-on-year to RMB 5,928.7 million. Revenue from this segment in the fourth quarter of 2025 also grew 17% year-on-year to RMB 1,750.4 million. The WPS individual business, WPS 365 business, and WPS software business all delivered growth in 2025.Kingsoft Office Group continues to advance its core strategy of "AI, Collaboration, and Internationalization". The Company is pursuing a dual-track approach, encompassing "Office AI Reconstruction and Upgrade" and "AI Office Native Exploration." On one hand, it is driving a comprehensive intelligent upgrade across its existing WPS component suite to reshape the full-scenario office experience. On the other hand, it is exploring an agent-native office paradigm, with its office AI agent "WPS Lingxi" evolving into an "all-around AI office companion," marking an entry into the era of office AI agents. WPS 365 has undergone a comprehensive AI-driven upgrade, establishing a multi-dimensional framework that spans technology infrastructure, collaboration systems, intelligent search, and digital employee ecosystems' comprehensively empowering enterprises in their digital and intelligent transformation while enhancing office collaboration and operational efficiency. The Company's international expansion is progressing steadily, with advancement of the international personal version of WPS product upgrades and overseas node deployment, and the international version of WPS 365 now offering globally integrated office capabilities.For WPS individual business, the user base continued to expand steadily, with both domestic and international operations achieving quality growth. The number of WPS cloud documents in China surpassed 290 billion, reflecting sustained user engagement. The multi-platform product strategy yielded notable results. In overseas markets, the cumulative number of paying users grew substantially, with particularly strong growth among large-screen users.For WPS 365 business, the Company continued to advance product and service upgrades guided by the core principles of integration, intelligence, and internationalization, launching industry-specific editions. The Company further consolidated its advantage among central and state-owned enterprises, while accelerating expansion into private enterprises, foreign-invested enterprises, and local state-owned enterprises, while also advancing channel ecosystem development to further enhance its market presence.For WPS software business, the Company actively participated in domestic office software tenders from governments and enterprise clients, maintaining industry leadership in the flow-layout and fixed-layout document markets. Kingsoft continued to advance the implementation of government digitalization projects, support the development of digital platforms in multiple regions, and effectively empower the intelligent upgrading of government office operations.Online Games and othersThe online games and others business generated revenue of RMB 3,754.1 million in 2025, with fourth-quarter revenue amounting to RMB 867.9 million.In the fourth quarter, the Company's flagship PC game JX3 Online(3) enhanced its costume design through technological upgrades, and its Chinese aesthetic style was widely praised by players. The version optimization and service upgrades completed at the end of 2025 have received positive market feedback, and we will further increase investment in gameplay and narrative experience. Our classic JX series PC games and its inherited mobile games like World of Sword: Origin, continued to iterate on content and versions, maintaining stable operations in both domestic and overseas markets.Social deduction game Goose Goose Duck officially launched in January 2026. It recorded over 5 million new users on launch day, surpassed 30 million cumulative new users, and ranked No.1 on the iOS free chart for most of the past two months. Driven by word-of-mouth and organic traffic, it penetrated the broader social circle.Two casual games from the Angry Birds series also received publishing licenses and are expected to launch in China in 2026, further enriching our casual games portfolio.Starsand Island, our cozy pastoral life simulation game began early access in February 2026. With its unique art style and gameplay, the game established a good reputation among core players worldwide. Going forward, we will actively optimize the game based on player feedback to lay a solid foundation for the official version launch in the second half of the year.Mr. Jun LEI concluded, 'Looking ahead, Kingsoft Office Group will deepen the application of AI agent technology across full-scenario office environments, strengthen the core competitiveness of WPS 365 as an intelligent collaboration platform, and accelerate the execution of its internationalization strategy. For online games business, we will continue to focus on premium content development and global publishing, sustain the vitality of classic IPs, and foster the growth of new game genres to achieve sustainable development. We will deepen technological innovation and commercial expansion, actively expand global market opportunities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.'About Kingsoft Corporation LimitedKingsoft (3888.HK) is a leading Chinese software and internet service company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It has three main subsidiaries: Kingsoft Office, Seasun Holdings and Kingsoft Shiyou. With the implementation of the 'transformation toward mobile internet' strategy, Kingsoft has completed a comprehensive transformation in its overall business and management model. The Company has established a strategic layout with office software and interactive entertainment as its pillars, and cloud services and artificial intelligence as its new starting points. Kingsoft has nearly 9,000 employees worldwide and holds a significant market share domestically. For more details, please refer to http://www.kingsoft.com.Kingsoft Investor Relations:Li Yinan Tel: (86) 10 6292 7777 Email: ir@kingsoft.comFor further queries, please contact Hill and Knowlton:Ovina Zhu Tel: (852) 2894 6315 Email: kingsofthk@hkstrategies.comSource: Kingsoft Corporation LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.