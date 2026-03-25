Saramonic Launches Ultra-Compact Dual-Form Saramonic Air SE to Define Portable Audio for Mobile Creators

Compact Design with Dual-Form Innovation

Weighing just 5 grams, Saramonic Air SE's transmitter is unnoticeable on camera. The transmitter magnetically snaps into the charging bar and instantly becomes a handheld mic, letting you switch seamlessly without extra gear.

All-in-one modular charging bar magnetically stores and charges two transmitters and receivers simultaneously. With up to 28 hours of total battery life, it powers seamless transitions between clip-on and handheld microphone. Perfect for dynamic interviews, vlogging, and on-the-go creation.

Saramonic AI Noise Cancellation Technology

Powered by Saramonic's first dedicated AI Noise Cancellation trained on over 700,000 noise samples across 200,000 hours, Saramonic Air SE intelligently reduces up to 40 dB background noise and separate human voice from any noise environment. It delivers high-resolution 48kHz/24-bit audio with an 80 dB signal-to-noise ratio and up to 120 dB maximum sound pressure level, faithfully reproducing everything from soft-spoken dialogues to high-volume scenarios.

User-Friendly Operation with Effortless Control

Saramonic's built-in automatic limiter suppresses overload and distortion in real-time, keeping the vocal clean and safe. To prevent clipping, the safety track is recorded at -12 dB below the main input as backup in case of peak distortions or issues.

The Saramonic App provides three EQ presets to instantly fine-tune sound quality. Meanwhile, output flexibility supports both mono and stereo to accommodate various playback and production needs, allowing content creators for the reliable and adaptable control directly from mobile devices.

Availability

The Saramonic Air SE is available for purchase starting on March 10 through authorized Saramonic retailers and the official online store. The Global Version is priced between $50 and $70.

For more details, please visit:

https://bit.ly/46OiQT3

About Saramonic

Founded in 2012, Saramonic has redefined professional audio with its award-winning innovations and over 400 patents. Committed to pushing the limits of sound technology, Saramonic continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions for filmmakers, broadcasters, and content creators worldwide.

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