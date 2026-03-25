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WKN: A1KWPT | ISIN: IE00B4556L06 | Ticker-Symbol: PPFA
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 12:38
35,930 Euro
+1,97 % +0,693
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ISHARES PHYSICAL PALLADIUM ETC Chart 1 Jahr
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35,13736,86812:55
35,75037,67312:55
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 12:48 Uhr
56 Leser
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Prodigy Technovations Enhances Industry leading I3C Protocol Exerciser and Analyzer with Advanced Application-Level Protocol NVMe-MI, SPDM and PLDM Support

BENGALURU, India, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd., a leader in protocol analysis and validation solutions, announced enhancements to its PGY-I3C-EX-PD I3C Protocol Exerciser and Analyzer, adding support for higher-level management protocols increasingly used in modern computing platforms.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prodigy-technovations-enhances-industry-leading-i3c-protocol-exerciser-and-analyzer-with-advanced-application-level-protocol-nvme-mi-spdm-and-pldm-support-302724774.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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