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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 12:48 Uhr
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Groupe Intersand Canada: Intersand achieves B Corp certification, confirming its excellence in sustainability and manufacturing Innovation

"I am extremely proud that we have achieved B Corp certification. It confirms the strength of our values and our business model, while recognizing our leadership role in our industry. This distinction confirms that our growth is inseparable from a sustainable future for generations to come," says Stéphane Chevigny, President.

The B Corp evaluation process is based on a comprehensive analysis of the company's practices, including governance, employee and community relations, environmental impacts, responsible management, and transparency toward customers.

This certification notably highlights:

  • The effectiveness of Intersand's innovative manufacturing processes based on patented technologies;
  • Intersand's ability to develop products that use fewer resources;
  • The robustness of its environmental initiatives, supported by life cycle analyses, carbon assessments, independent audits, and third-party inspections.

B Corp Certification: A Commitment That Transforms the Way We Operate

To achieve this recognition, Intersand implemented concrete initiatives such as reducing raw materials and chemical components, eco-designing its packaging, repurposing its waste, using 100% carbon-neutral electricity, audited carbon assessments, responsible sourcing, diversity policies, health and safety programs, as well as strengthened and transparent governance.

This announcement reinforces the company's ambition: to design high-performance products that improve cats' quality of life while reducing the environmental footprint of the pet care industry. Intersand remains committed to pursuing more sustainable growth, grounded in innovation, collaboration, transparency, and responsibility.

For more information about our commitment and initiatives, visit:
https://intersand.com/en/about-us/

About B Corp

B Corp is an international certification that recognizes companies meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and governance. Certified companies commit to achieving a balance between profit and positive impact, and to integrating this mission at the core of their business model.
Learn more at www.bcorp.com

About Intersand Canada Inc. Group

A family-owned company founded in 1992, Intersand specializes in the development and production of premium pet hygiene and health products. With five production sites in Canada and the United States-including one of the most automated facilities in the industry-the Quebec-based company employs over 225 people and operates its own R&D center. Intersand develops its own brands, collaborates on private label products with major retailers, and exports its litters to more than 60 countries.
www.intersand.com

Media Inquiries: Geneviève Provost, Director of Communications, Tel.: 514-802-3594, gprovost@intersand.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941155/Groupe_Intersand_Canada_Intersand_Achieves_B_Corp__Certification.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intersand-achieves-b-corp-certification-confirming-its-excellence-in-sustainability-and-manufacturing-innovation-302723689.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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