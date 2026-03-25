Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Expands Global Training Network Through Strategic Partnership with University of Technology, Jamaica

MONTREAL, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian integrated aerospace and drone solutions provider delivering aerial intelligence, advanced training, and autonomous systems capabilities, today announced a strategic partnership with the University of Technology, Jamaica ("UTech, Jamaica") to deliver advanced drone training and applied technology programs beginning in April 2026.

The partnership expands Volatus Aerospace's global training footprint and strengthens its presence in the Caribbean while supporting the development of skilled drone operators and applied technology specialists in regions increasingly adopting uncrewed aerial systems for disaster response, environmental monitoring, infrastructure management, and public safety applications.

This collaboration reflects Volatus' broader strategy of developing integrated capabilities across training, operations, and technology development to support the growing global demand for autonomous aerial systems and skilled workforce development.

At the core of the partnership is a structured training pathway focused on disaster preparedness and response, beginning with a globally accessible online program and progressing to hands-on operational training delivered at the UTech, Jamaica campus in Kingston. The program is designed to prepare participants for real-world operational environments including emergency response, aerial assessment, and mission planning.

"The expansion of our training programs into Jamaica represents another step in Volatus Aerospace's strategy to build global capability through education, applied training, and operational expertise," said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace. "As climate events, infrastructure demands, and public safety needs continue to increase worldwide, the importance of developing skilled drone professionals capable of supporting disaster preparedness and response has never been greater."

Participants completing the foundational program will have the opportunity to advance into applied training focused on operational deployment, search and rescue support, damage assessment, and complex mission environments.

In addition to disaster-response training, the partnership is expected to support additional educational and applied research initiatives focused on STEM education, environmental monitoring, and the use of drone technology in agriculture and scientific research.

Together, these initiatives are intended to establish a scalable training ecosystem supporting learners from foundational knowledge through advanced operational capability development.

"This partnership with Volatus Aerospace represents a powerful opportunity to bring cutting-edge drone technology training to Jamaica and the wider Caribbean to strengthen Jamaica's technology workforce and support innovation through applied drone training and research," said Dr. Kevin Brown, President of UTech, Jamaica. "By combining academic excellence with industry expertise, we are helping prepare the next generation of technology professionals for emerging global opportunities."

Volatus Aerospace has trained more than 100,000 individuals globally and continues to expand its training network to support industry, government, and institutional adoption of drone technology. The Company's training programs support workforce development across sectors including public safety, infrastructure, environmental monitoring, and industrial inspection.

This international expansion supports Volatus Aerospace's broader strategy of developing training and simulation capabilities aligned with the growing importance of workforce readiness in the global aerospace and autonomous systems sectors, including capability areas identified within Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy related to training, simulation, and autonomous systems development.

The Jamaica initiative builds on Volatus Aerospace's growing network of international partnerships and reflects increasing global demand for skilled operators capable of supporting both commercial and government drone applications.

Registration for the Introduction to Drone Technology in Disaster Recovery Programme is now open through UTechOpen. Drone Technology Course Registration Form

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian integrated aerospace company providing unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets. Through its combination of manufacturing, operations, and technology development, Volatus Aerospace is advancing the adoption of autonomous systems while supporting sovereign aerospace capability development in Canada and allied markets.

The Company operates a global platform supporting drone operations, pilot training, equipment sales, and data services while continuing to expand its capabilities in autonomy, remote operations, and next-generation aerial technologies.

For more information, visit:

https://volatusaerospace.com

About the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech, Jamaica)

The University of Technology, Jamaica is a leading STEM-focused national university dedicated to integrating education, research, and practical application to develop innovative leaders who advance technology and support national and regional development. Through industry partnerships and applied research initiatives, UTech, Jamaica plays an important role in preparing a skilled workforce for emerging technology sectors.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "seeks", "strategy" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional Information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Danielle Gagne, Head of Global Training

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://volatusaerospace.com



University of Technology, Jamaica

Corporate Communications Unit

utechjacorporatecommunications@utech.edu.jm