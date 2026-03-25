Black Book's Latest Enterprise Virtual Care Findings Position Andor Health at the Top of a Market Increasingly Defined by Interoperable Workflow Orchestration, AI-Enabled Collaboration and Enterprise-Scale Virtual Care Infrastructure

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced that Andor Health has earned the highest overall client satisfaction rating in the 2026 Black Book survey of non-EHR virtual care platforms, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has secured the top position based on validated client experience.

The 2026 Black Book findings reflect 1,185 validated responses from healthcare leaders and active users across integrated delivery networks, community hospitals, ambulatory and specialty organizations, behavioral health providers, academic medical centers, and post-acute or home-based care settings. Within the final ranked field, Andor Health achieved the highest aggregate mean satisfaction score and led the market in 14 of 18 key performance indicators tied to enterprise virtual care execution.

Black Book survey respondents associated Andor Health most strongly with configurable clinical collaboration, high-performance interoperability, AI-assisted workflow orchestration, command-center visibility, strategic partnership quality, and long-term platform confidence. In the current market, buyers are increasingly rewarding platforms that can function as a context-aware digital operating layer across inpatient, ambulatory, and distributed care environments rather than as isolated telehealth utilities.

Among the performance domains in which Andor Health achieved the strongest client ratings were Clinical Workflow Integration and In-Encounter Usability; Interoperability with EHRs, Identity, Devices and Context Sharing; AI-Assisted Automation, Ambient Intelligence and Workflow Orchestration; Analytics, Command Center Visibility and ROI Measurement; Quality of Customer Support and Strategic Partnership; Transparency and Explainability of AI-Assisted Workflows; Overall Strategic Value as an Enterprise Platform; and Confidence in Long-Term Performance.

"Andor Health's fourth consecutive top client satisfaction rating signals more than repeat recognition; it reflects a durable alignment with where enterprise virtual care is headed," Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research, stated. "Provider organizations are no longer rewarding narrow telehealth functionality alone. They are elevating platforms that can serve as a secure, interoperable, role-aware workflow layer across the enterprise - connecting clinicians, patients, devices, rooms, and command centers with intelligent orchestration and measurable operational value. Black Book respondents consistently identified Andor Health as a high-confidence choice for health systems seeking scalable virtual care infrastructure with strong interoperability, AI-assisted collaboration, and enterprise deployment maturity."

Based on the 2026 client-experience results, Black Book recommends that healthcare organizations evaluating next-generation virtual care architecture include Andor Health among the highest-priority enterprise finalists for consideration, particularly when the strategic objective includes interoperable clinical collaboration, multi-program scalability, workflow orchestration, and long-term platform durability.

2026 State of Virtual Care Platforms: Black Book Market Highlights

Virtual care platforms are now being purchased as enterprise operating infrastructure rather than stand-alone telehealth applications.

Health systems are prioritizing architectures that support virtual nursing, specialist consults, patient observation, ambulatory access, behavioral health, and home-based care from a unified platform layer.

AI has shifted from promotional feature to workflow utility, with the strongest satisfaction gains tied to automation, ambient intelligence, queue management, summarization, and escalation support.

Interoperability, clinical context sharing, and integration with EHR, identity, scheduling, device, and analytics environments remain decisive purchase criteria.

ROI expectations have moved beyond visit volume and now center on staffing leverage, throughput optimization, specialist extension, patient retention, and operational resilience.

Black Book projects 2027 buying patterns will continue to favor fewer, broader, and more deeply integrated virtual care platforms capable of supporting multi-setting deployment at enterprise scale.

The 2026 Black Book rankings were developed from validated client feedback across 18 performance indicators measuring workflow fit, scalability, care-team collaboration, virtual nursing support, interoperability, AI-assisted automation, analytics, implementation performance, cybersecurity, governance, strategic value, and long-term confidence.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is the healthcare industry's independent source for client-experience intelligence, comparative performance measurement, and technology satisfaction benchmarking across healthcare IT, managed services, and digital health markets.

Media Contact

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

800.863.7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/andor-health-receives-black-books-highest-2026-client-satisfaction-ra-1149064