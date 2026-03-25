Rancho BioSciences, LLC: Rancho BioSciences Appoints Chris O'Brien as CEO to Deliver AI-Ready Data Solutions for Faster, More Reliable R&D

Veteran life sciences leader to drive enterprise growth and expand adoption of AI-ready data solutions across pharma and biotech

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Rancho BioSciences today announced the appointment of Chris O'Brien as Chief Executive Officer. O'Brien will lead the company's next phase of growth as Rancho expands adoption of its AI-ready data solutions across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research organizations.

Rancho BioSciences delivers AI-ready data solutions that transform fragmented biomedical data into standardized, reusable assets for AI, analytics, and machine learning. As life sciences organizations continue investing in AI and advanced analytics, preparing inconsistent and siloed data remains a major bottleneck-often slowing analysis and limiting reuse across programs. Rancho addresses this by standardizing and harmonizing complex data so it can be used immediately and consistently across the R&D lifecycle.

O'Brien brings more than 20 years of leadership experience building and scaling organizations across the life sciences and research services ecosystem. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Biorasi, where he led global clinical research operations supporting emerging biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Earlier, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Decision Resources Group and founded Linchpin Partnerships, advising organizations on growth strategy and strategic partnerships. He holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a BA from Middlebury College.

As CEO, O'Brien will focus on accelerating the expansion of Rancho's portfolio of data and AI-enabled solutions, strengthening operational rigor across the organization, and driving growth across enterprise accounts. A key priority will be scaling Rancho's platform capabilities to support larger, more strategic engagements, while improving efficiency, predictability, and speed across both the commercial and delivery lifecycle.

"Chris brings the leadership and operational experience we need to grow Rancho's impact in a rapidly evolving market," said Julie Bryant, founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Rancho BioSciences. "Our clients are no longer asking for one-off data projects-they need AI data strategy and execution partners who can deliver repeatable, future-proof solutions that can be applied across programs and therapeutic areas. Chris understands how to scale that kind of delivery while maintaining the scientific rigor our clients expect."

"I'm excited to join Rancho Biosciences at this pivotal moment," said Chris O'Brien. "The increasing complexity and volume of scientific data and the rapid adoption of AI create a clear need for trusted partners who can deliver structured, high-quality data and actionable insights at enterprise scale. Julie Bryant and Rancho have built a strong foundation, and I look forward to working with the team to expand our impact, deepen client partnerships, drive sustained growth and help bring life-saving medicines to patients in need."

"Chris brings the leadership and execution focus required to scale Rancho into its next phase," said Ray Hill, Operating Partner at Arsenal Capital Partners. "His experience building high-performing teams and driving commercial discipline, combined with a deep understanding of the life sciences R&D ecosystem, will be instrumental in advancing Rancho's growth strategy and delivering long-term value to clients."

Chris's appointment reinforces Rancho's strategic focus on building a scaled, science-led data and AI platform that enables life sciences organizations to improve decision-making and increase R&D productivity. The company will continue to invest in its core capabilities, data assets, and strategic alliances to support long-term, durable growth.

About Rancho BioSciences

Rancho BioSciences delivers AI-ready data solutions that enable life sciences organizations to standardize, integrate, and reuse complex biomedical data across the R&D lifecycle. With more than 150 scientists, data engineers, and bioinformatics specialists, Rancho supports faster, more reliable analytics and AI-driven decision-making across discovery, translational research, and clinical development. The company's expertise spans data engineering, scientific curation, bioinformatics, data science, and strategic data initiatives. Rancho is driven by its mission of Saving Lives Through Data.

Contact Information

Jonathan Amir (VP, Marketing): jonathan.amir@ranchobiosciences.com

SOURCE: Rancho BioSciences, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/rancho-biosciences-appoints-chris-obrien-as-ceo-to-deliver-ai-ready-d-1151355