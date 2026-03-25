Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Tiger's shares in the United States.

DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

"Achieving DTC eligibility is a step forward for Tiger and our shareholder, as it simplifies trading for our U.S. investors and expands access to a broader audience," commented Robert Vallis, CEO of Tiger Gold. "This milestone aligns with our commitment to enhancing liquidity and shareholder value, making it easier and more efficient for investors to participate in the growth of our Company"

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, over which Tiger holds an option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources and others.

For further information, please contact:

Market Making Services

The Company would like to announce that it has entered into a market making agreement with Independent Trading Group:

Independent Trading Group:

The Company has also decided to engage the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to initiate market-making services to aid in maintaining an orderly trading market and improving the liquidity of Tiger Gold's common shares. Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors. The Company has agreed to pay ITG $5,000 CAD per month on a month to month agreement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Tiger's objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results, potential mineralization, potential porphyry plugs, potential feeder zones and potential porphyry centres, lateral extensions, and the potential to expand mineralization or improve grade or increase Mineral Resource category confidence, including through infill, extension, definition, and step-out drilling; Tiger's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 and Phase 2 exploration programs, including drill programs and Mineral Resource estimate updates; statements regarding planned field programs and future technical studies, including preliminary feasibility or feasibility-level studies; exploration and project development plans at the Quinchía Gold Project and regionally; statements regarding regional exploration potential and the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets, and define Mineral Resources; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; additional mineralized zones that may not contain economically viable mineralization due to geological complexity or insufficient drilling data; risks that historical drilling data may be incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements (including option or earn-in agreements), which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain or earn its interest in the project; delays in assay processing or data validation issues; failure to identify Mineral Resources; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the filing statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289852

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.