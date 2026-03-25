Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Dinero Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: DNO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing consisting of:

2,850,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $285,000; and

500,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $50,000.

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each NFT Unit will consist of one common share and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the FT Unit Offering to incur eligible "Canadian Exploration Expenses" that will qualify as "Critical Mineral Mining Expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)). The expenditures will be incurred on the Company's Mount Bisson project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia.

The expenditures will be renounced to the subscribers of the FT Units with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026. The expenditures will be eligible for a Federal Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit of 30%. Subscribers who are resident in British Columbia will receive an additional British Columbia Mineral Exploration Tax Credit of 20%.

All securities issued in connection with the financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The private placement remains subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Dinero Ventures Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DINERO VENTURES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." "This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289810

Source: Dinero Ventures Ltd.