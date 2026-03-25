Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") as announced on February 27, 2026 and increased on March 13, 2026. The Company issued a total of 12,726,262 units (each a "Unit"), at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $6,363,131, with each Unit comprising one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of two years from closing.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp., said, "The strong response to this private placement, which has allowed us to raise over $6.35 million in this first tranche alone, has placed us in a favourable position for the 2026 field season. This funding secures our ability to execute on our primary exploration goals in the Yukon and Manitoba, where we see immense potential for gold, silver and copper discoveries. With a strong balance sheet now in place, our focus shifts entirely to the field as we prepare to deliver results for our shareholders.

We anticipate a final closing of the private placement within one week."

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Financing and purchased an aggregate of 60,000 Units. Participation of the insiders in the Offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the insiders nor the consideration paid by the insiders exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. None of the Company's directors expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the foregoing. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the details of the participation of the insiders of the Company had not been confirmed at that time.

Finder's fees in the amount of $31,900 cash and 63,800 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") were paid on a portion of the Financing. Each Finder's Warrant is convertible into one common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of two years from closing. Net proceeds will be used for working capital, acquisition of the Aurora property and exploration. The Company is now moving to close on its option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Aurora property and will be making the initial option payment of $75,000 cash and issuing 400,000 common shares. A finder's fee of 5% is payable on the acquisition of Auroa to White Rabbit Resources, an arm's length private BC company owned Erin Heney. The finders fee will be paid on the equivalent schedule as payments to the Optionor (see news release dated February 26, 2026).

All securities issued in the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period and to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to engage with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: T2 Metals Corp.