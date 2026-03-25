Recognition highlights innovation in culture, processes, and products

Capitolis, the financial technology company, has been named among Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies in 2026. This prestigious award is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The America's Most Innovative Companies 2026 ranking is based on three core pillars: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. To assess innovation culture and internal perspectives on process innovation, Statista conducted online surveys allowing employees to evaluate their own organizations. External perspectives on process innovation and product innovation were gathered through surveys of industry experts, including recruiters, management consultants, and patent attorneys. To evaluate intellectual property portfolios, Statista partnered with LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions, using its platform to analyze both the quantity and value of company patents. The 300 U.S. companies with the highest overall scores were included in the final ranking.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fortune as one of America's Most Innovative Companies," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO Founder of Capitolis. "This award reflects the strength of our team and our commitment to partner closely with the industry to deliver innovative technology solutions that promote the safety and vitality of the financial markets."

This recognition comes amid continued momentum for Capitolis, fueled by sustained platform growth, expanded product offerings, deeper client engagement, and the addition of several senior industry leaders to its management team.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street, and UBS.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was recognized on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Financial Services and Innovation Technology categories, and honored for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards. The company has been included on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list for the past three years, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list in consecutive years and was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech, and the company was named by Crain's New York Business as one of New York City's Best Places to Work in 2025 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324136424/en/

Contacts:

Jonathan Yohannan

Sloane

jyohannan@sloanepr.com



Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com