Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Appoints Former Anduril Executive and U.S. Army Contracting Officer Brian Mack to its Strategic Advisory Board

AVENTURA, Fla., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (Safe Pro or the Company), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced that former Anduril Senior Business Development Director and Retired U.S. Army Officer of Acquisition, Contracting & Modernization- Brian Mack, has been appointed to Safe Pro's Strategic Advisory Board (SAB).

Mr. Mack brings a proven record in defense capture, growth strategy, and Army modernization, including a recent role supporting Anduril Industries' successful capture of the U.S. Army's $100 million Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) contract. He also helped build a $2 billion-plus Army pipeline aligned to critical C5ISR mission areas. Mr. Mack joins Safe Pro at a pivotal time as the Company seeks to accelerate revenue growth following its recent $1 million U.S. Government award for its edge AI processing solution.

Safe Pro's AI Edge processing computer vision solutions were recently further validated during a two-week U.S. Army Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 exercise held at Fort Hood, TX. During the TiC, soldiers successfully operated and incorporated the Company's AI capabilities into real world brigade missions, providing invaluable and previously unavailable rapid battlefield analysis and intelligence data to commanders.

Mr. Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. said, "Brian is a proven defense acquisition expert with deep relationships across the U.S. Army contracting and procurement chains, bringing timely acquisition expertise to Safe Pro Group. I look forward to working together with Brian as we continue to execute on our mission of fielding our patented AI to deliver enhanced force protection across the U.S. Army."

"I am honored to join Safe Pro's distinguished team of military and business leaders and to help drive the Company's capture and growth initiatives," said Mr. Mack. "With the Army's demand for AI-enabled capabilities continuing to increase, the market opportunity for innovative companies like Safe Pro has never been stronger. I look forward to helping expand the Company's position in real-time battlefield assessment and supporting solutions that give our warfighters a decisive advantage at the edge."

Mr. Mack has more than 20 years of leadership, management, and advisory experience spanning defense, government, and emerging technology markets. His background includes senior business development roles at SAIC, a Fortune 500 mission technology integrator serving the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence sectors, and at Silvus Technologies, where he led Army growth strategy focused on tactical networking adoption. He also served in the U.S. Army, including multiple international deployments, and developed a broad acquisition background across program management, contracting, test and evaluation, and requirements development. Mr. Mack holds an MBA from the Naval Postgraduate School.

The Company's Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) AI platform analyzes imagery and video from virtually any drone to automatically detect and classify explosive threats and other objects of interest. The platform converts raw video into high-resolution 2D/3D geospatial models that can be rapidly shared to support operational decision-making in defense, security, and humanitarian missions. SPOTD is capable of identifying more than 150 types of landmines and UXO, enabling scalable situational awareness across large, high-risk areas. SPOTD has been deployed in active operational environments in Ukraine for nearly three years and is supported by a growing proprietary dataset comprising over 2.4 million analyzed images more than 45,600 identified threats, and coverage of approximately 29,900 acres

For more information about Safe Pro's real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ . Information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn Facebook , and X

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro's ability to secure new contracts with the U.S. Army and government and the acceptance of its solutions by potential government, military and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company's Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

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Investor Contact:

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Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.

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