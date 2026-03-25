Shoppes at Four Seasons -- One of the World's Leading Luxury Shopping Destinations

Impressive success attracts top-tier tenants putting Macao at the forefront of high-end retail

MACAO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppes at Four Seasons, one of the top performing luxury retail destinations, has been setting industry benchmarks in Asia for almost 19 years, and continues to do so. It has been integral to Sands Shoppes Macao achieving a record 43% market share in Macao, an important market defined by high-net-worth individuals; and Shoppes at Four Seasons has achieved leading sales globally, with USD5,400 in tenant sales per square foot in 2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942123/David_Sylvester___President_of_Global_Retail_at_Las_Vegas_Sands_Corp.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942122/Shoppes_at_Four_Seasons.jpg

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