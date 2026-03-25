Clean energy projects data reveals projects that have secured some kind of government backing since the last general election in July 2024. The largest projects are backed through contracts-for-difference allocation rounds, while rooftop support has been ramping up on schools and hospitals.The UK government has supported at least 780 solar projects since July 2024, ranging from school rooftop installations to utility-scale installations of more than 500 MW capacity. Data from the government's clean energy projects map to March 2026 reveal 247 projects with combined capacity of 8.1 GW have secured ...

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