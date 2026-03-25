Studystruct Inc. Expands K-12 Online Math Assessment Platform With Instant Results and Free Practice Tests

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Studystruct Inc., a leader in K-12 educational assessment technology, today announced the expansion of its online mathematics assessment platform designed for school districts, homeschool families, tutors, teachers, and parents seeking accurate, standards-aligned insight into student performance.

Built on the Common Core State Standards (CCSS), Studystruct delivers clear, reliable online math assessments for grades K-12. Each assessment provides instant results upon completion, giving educators and families immediate visibility into student strengths and areas for growth.

To support equitable access and help families explore the platform, Studystruct offers a free practice sample assessment for every grade level, allowing students to experience the interface and question style before beginning a full assessment.

"Studystruct was created to give every learner-and every educator-the clarity they need to make confident instructional decisions," said Eugene, Founder and Director of Studystruct Inc. "Instant results, clean reporting, and accessible tools make it easier for schools and families to understand exactly where students stand."

Key features of Studystruct include:

K-12 online mathematics assessments with each question aligned to the Common Core State Standards domains

Certificate of completion awarded to students scoring 80% or better

Instant scoring and detailed reporting immediately after assessment completion

Support for all learning environments-districts, homeschoolers, tutors, teachers, and parents

Free practice sample assessment for each grade level

Secure, scalable infrastructure optimized for high-concurrency testing

Clear, standards-based insights to instruction, intervention, and enrichment

Studystruct continues to expand its offerings with enhanced analytics, district-level reporting, and additional subject areas planned for future release.

For more information or to try a free practice assessment, visit https://studystruct.com.

Media Contact Information

Eugene Allen

eugeneallen@studystruct.com

https://studystruct.com/

SOURCE: Studystruct Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/studystruct-inc.-expands-k-12-online-math-assessment-platform-wi-1150816