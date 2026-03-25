Dot Ai to Host Industry Webinar on Asset Intelligence with Wiliot and Würth Industry on April 1, 2026

Fireside Chat to Explore How Ambient Iot and AI Are Transforming Asset Tracking Into Operational Intelligence Across Industrial Supply Chains

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Dot Ai (Nasdaq:DAIC) ("Dot Ai" or the "Company"), an IoT and AI-based SaaS company redefining asset intelligence for industrial technology, today announced that it will host a live webinar with industry partners Wiliot and Würth Industry North on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time to examine how ambient IoT and AI are enabling a shift from basic asset tracking to true operational intelligence.

The discussion will explore the evolution of tracking technologies from barcodes to RFID to ambient IoT, and how AI transforms the massive volumes of operational data these systems generate into actionable decisions. Panelists will address real-world adoption strategies, the critical role of change management, and how organizations can bridge the gap between planning and execution using real-time asset intelligence.

Industry Webinar: Ambient IoT: The Intelligence Nobody Talks About but Everyone Depends On

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration: https://tinyurl.com/webinar-pr-announcement

Speakers: Ed Nabrotzky (CEO, Dot Ai), Chad Baker (Director of Asset Intelligence Solutions, Würth Industry USA) and Amir Khoshniyati (VP of Strategy, Channel, and Marketing, Wiliot)

Interested parties are encouraged to register in advance using the link above. For those unable to attend the live event, a replay will be made available following the webinar.

"Industrial operations generate enormous complexity, and the next frontier is not just knowing where assets are, but understanding what they need to do next," said Ed Nabrotzky, CEO and Co-Founder of Dot Ai. "This webinar brings together three organizations at the intersection of ambient IoT, AI, and industrial operations to share practical insights on how companies can move beyond visibility to intelligence-driven decision-making."

About Dot Ai

Dot Ai (Nasdaq: DAIC) is an IoT and AI-based SaaS company at the forefront of Asset Intelligence technology for smart supply chain operations. Leveraging state-of-the-art AI engines, cutting-edge 5G RF and BLE technology, and seamless cloud integrations, Dot Ai offers real-time asset visibility and predictive analytics that integrate with existing infrastructure. The Company serves multiple industries including aviation, construction, delivery, military, mining, retail, sea ports, medical logistics, warehousing and manufacturing. For more information, please visit daic.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding anticipated production capacity increases, facility expansion plans, expected order fulfillment, and future business growth. All forward-looking statements are based on Dot Ai's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Dot Ai assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

DAIC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Dot Ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/dot-ai-to-host-industry-webinar-on-asset-intelligence-with-wiliot-and-w-1151419