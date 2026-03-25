Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces First Delivery of Bahama Boat Under New Ownership

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, along with its newly acquired premium brand Bahama Boat Works, proudly announce the successful delivery of the first Bahama vessel under its ownership to longtime Bahama customer, Mr. Richard Robinson.

The vessel delivered is a 35-foot Bahama, continuing the brand's legacy of high-performance craftsmanship and now supported by Twin Vee's manufacturing, engineering, and customer service platform.

Mr. Robinson, a repeat Bahama owner, shared, "I am beyond pleased with the design, delivery, and support Twin Vee has given me with my brand new 35-foot Bahama Boat. The quality of this boat is outstanding. This is my third Bahama Boat, and I am extremely impressed with the craftsmanship, attention to detail, and overall execution. Twin Vee has exceeded expectations and risen to the occasion beyond anything I could have imagined."

This delivery underscores Twin Vee's commitment to preserving and enhancing the Bahama Boat Works brand, widely recognized for its premium fit, finish, and ride quality in the offshore center console market.

Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co., stated, "Delivering our first Bahama under the Twin Vee platform is a proud moment for our entire team. We took on this brand with a clear objective: maintain its DNA while strengthening execution, support, and production. This delivery is proof that we are doing exactly that."

Twin Vee and Bahama Boat Works will showcase their expanding lineup at the upcoming Palm Beach International Boat Show (Booth #1049), featuring two newly built Bahama models: the 21 and the 23. In addition, the Company continues production of the legacy Bahama lineup, including the 35, 37, 39, 41, and 41 GT.

According to the Company, Twin Vee is actively developing additional Bahama models, including a newly designed 31-foot platform, further expanding the brand's reach across key size categories.

Twin Vee remains focused on building iconic marine brands with strong dealer networks, premium product offerings, and disciplined operational execution.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boat Works brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boat Works is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the expansion, promotion, and production of the Bahama models lineup.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, continued demand for and recognition of the Bahama Boat Works brand, the Company's ability to maintain strong dealer networks, premium product offerings, and disciplined operational execution, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/twin-vee-powercats-co.-announces-first-delivery-of-bahama-boat-und-1149227