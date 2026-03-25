Lithium Measurement MR-Technology Provider NanoNord Expands Business with DLE Leader ElectraLith, Following Danish State Visit to Australia

Danish company expands collaboration with Australian deeptech rising star during the Royal State Visit to Melbourne

AALBORG, DENMARK AND MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / The North Jutland technology company NanoNord has, in connection with the Royal Couple's state visit to Australia, secured an order for additional measurement equipment valued at between 160k - 240k AUD from the Australian deeptech pioneer ElectraLith. The order underscores the growing international potential for Danish measurement technology in the green transition.

NanoNord was part of the business delegation during the state visit and seized the opportunity to strengthen its business with both existing and new customers in Australia. It is not the first time the Danish Royal Family has been close to NanoNord - the company was originally officially inaugurated by a then-young Crown Prince Frederik.

Danish Technology Measures Lithium in Real Time

NanoNord's flagship technology, Tveskaeg, is an MR-based measurement instrument that enables precise real-time measurement of lithium and a range of other elements. The technology is wireless, uses neither chemicals nor disposable materials, and requires minimal calibration and maintenance - making it robust, green, and operationally reliable.

ElectraLith uses Tveskaeg instruments as a central part of their groundbreaking DLE-R technology for lithium extraction. DLE (Direct Lithium Extraction) is a new and far more sustainable method for extracting lithium - a critical metal in the batteries powering the green transition. The full potential of the collaboration is up to DKK 10 million over the coming years, as ElectraLith rolls out its technology globally.

The two companies connected in Melbourne during the Danish Industry reception 'An Evening in the Name of Business, Sport and Danish Dynamite,' and further strengthened ties during a meeting at ElectraLith's headquarters following the conclusion of the official business delegation.

A Happy Customer on the Other Side of the Globe

"Tveskaeg is an essential part of our DLE-R system and we are delighted with our partnership with Martin and the NanoNord team. Each DLE-R unit will include a Tveskaeg system to measure lithium and the order of additional units highlights its importance to our operations, particularly as we prepare for rapid global deployment to meet burgeoning demand lithium.

Our existing two systems perform flawlessly and intuitively - so much so that our team has named them Forky and Hilda (after King Sweyn 'Forkbeard' Tveskaeg and his wife). This is our second major order, in what we expect to be many."

- Charlie McGill, CEO, ElectraLith

"There is nothing better than visiting a customer on the other side of the globe and seeing our technology in use with happy customers like Charlie and his team. Our talented employees back at Skjernvej in Aalborg deserve the credit for the technology simply working and the customers being happy. That we can also bring home an order for additional instruments naturally makes me extra pleased."

- Martin Mindorf, CCO, NanoNord

"It is a great honour to be part of the historic state visit to Australia, and we are honoured by the attention from especially H.M. the Queen on this trip. The Queen quickly understood the potential of the technology in Australia and asked curiously about how Tveskaeg is used in connection with lithium extraction. NanoNord and ElectraLith are a great example of how our countries can work together, and there is great potential out here, particularly for the extraction of metals that are critical for the green transition. Beyond ElectraLith, we also have several exciting customers and prospects that we need to come back for."

- Martin Mindorf, CCO, NanoNord

About ElectraLith

ElectraLith is an American deeptech pioneer developing DLE-R - a proprietary electrochemical technology for lithium extraction and refining. The technology produces battery-grade lithium hydroxide or carbonate without water, chemicals, or waste, and can be powered by renewable energy.

In December 2024, the company closed a materially oversubscribed Series A round of approximately USD 17 million with investors including Rio Tinto, Chevron, Marathon Petroleum, and In-Q-Tel. In 2026, ElectraLith was selected a Top Innovator by the World Economic Forum and has pilot projects planned in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Argentina.

About NanoNord

NanoNord was founded in 2001 by inventor Ole Nørgaard Jensen, who previously sold the Bluetooth pioneer company Digianswer to Motorola. The company develops and manufactures MR-based measurement equipment under the name Tveskaeg, used for applications including sodium measurement in food, lithium measurement in the mining industry, and nitrogen and phosphorus measurement in agriculture. Customers include global names such as Kraft-Heinz, Orkla, and Imerys. In the other industries, such as the food industry, NanoNord equipment eliminates the need for silver nitrate titration, and in several European countries, Tveskaeg technology is currently being tested for agricultural applications, where it has the potential to optimise the use of slurry, resulting in less groundwater pollution and better utilisation of nutrients.

NanoNord is foundation- and family-owned, with the Lauritzen Foundation as a major investor, and continues to be led by founder Ole Nørgaard Jensen as CEO. In Australia, NanoNord is represented during the state visit by Martin Nørgaard Mindorf, CCO, the next generation of the family.

Contact information:

Martin Mindorf

CCO

mm@nanonord.dk

+4596341590

Charlie McGill

CEO

charles.mcgill@electralith.com

SOURCE: NanoNord

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/lithium-measurement-mr-technology-provider-nanonord-expands-business-with-dle-lea-1151361