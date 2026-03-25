Dispatch Launches Driver Score to Elevate Delivery Professionals and Power Smarter Last-Mile Logistics

New performance-based system gives delivery professionals greater visibility and control over their success, while ensuring enterprise clients receive the right driver for the right job, at the right time.

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Dispatch , the leading last-mile logistics platform for enterprises, today announced the launch of Driver Score, a new performance-based feature designed to improve delivery reliability, increase transparency for delivery professionals, and optimize intelligent delivery matching across its nationwide network.

Driver Score is part of Dispatch's enhanced Driver Performance Dashboard and serves as a foundational element of the company's intelligent delivery matching system, ensuring that the right delivery professionals are prioritized for the right opportunities at the right time.

Improving Outcomes for Enterprise Clients

With Driver Score, Dispatch strengthens its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service at scale. By prioritizing high-performing, responsive delivery professionals, the platform helps clients bene?t from:

More reliable deliveries through higher completion and on-time performance

Greater consistency across markets with standardized performance measurement

Improved customer experience driven by accountable, intelligent order matching

"Driver Score is a critical step forward in how we bring intelligence and accountability into the last mile," said Joyce Schofield, VP of Product and UXD at Dispatch. "By aligning performance with opportunity, we're creating a stronger, more reliable delivery network for our enterprise clients, and a more rewarding experience for the professionals who power it."

Empowering Delivery Professionals with Transparency & Control

Driver Score gives delivery professionals a clear, real-time view into how their performance impacts access to delivery opportunities, and the tools to act on it.

Available in the Dispatch App's Performance tab, Driver Score is calculated across four weighted categories:

Order Completion (35%) - Reliability in completing accepted deliveries

On-Time Performance (30%) - Adherence to pickup and delivery expectations

Unassigned Order Rate (20%) - Frequency of releasing or exiting orders

Engagement Rate (15%) - Responsiveness to delivery opportunities

This structure enables delivery professionals to better understand what drives success on the platform and take meaningful steps to improve their performance and earnings potential.

Early feedback from delivery professionals highlights the feature's clarity and usability. One Orlando-based driver said, "I like that it's simple, it's helpful, and that it keeps you in line." For delivery professionals, that clarity translates directly to better performance and better earnings. A sentiment echoed across early testers, many of whom noted how easy the scoring breakdown is to understand and act on.

Driver Score also lays the groundwork for future rewards programs, giving high-performing delivery professionals early access to premium opportunities and recognition within the Dispatch network.

The introduction of Driver Score reflects Dispatch's continued investment in building a more intelligent, transparent, and performance-driven logistics network. One that benefits both the businesses it serves and the delivery professionals who power it.

About Dispatch: Dispatch redefines the future of last-mile logistics. Its flagship platform, DispatchOne, is the AI-powered operating system that uni?es owned ?eets, carrier providers, and systems into one intelligent ecosystem. With the power of a verified and vetted professional driver network, Dispatch turns delivery into a strategic advantage for businesses.

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Media Contact

Joyce Schofield

Dispatch VP of Product & UXD

(952) 444-5280

SOURCE: Dispatch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dispatch-launches-driver-score-to-elevate-delivery-professionals-1149135