Federato Appoints Tim Mossing as Chief Customer Officer to Drive AI-Native Insurance Transformations

Company also names Rocio Sarriegui Zulueta VP, Worldwide Customer Engagement & Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Federato, the AI-native platform that changes the way insurance work gets done, today announced the appointment of Tim Mossing as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) to help scale customer delivery and long-term outcomes.

"As insurers move from Old Core systems to AI-native platforms, we're accelerating the speed and scale of our implementations," said Will Ross, Co-Founder and CEO of Federato. "Tim brings deep experience leading complex, multibillion-dollar programs with stakeholders including xAI, OpenAI, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. He has never shied away from the most meaningful transformations at the world's largest enterprises when the stakes, complexity, and pressure are high."

Mossing joins Federato as the company continues to rapidly expand its capabilities and global reach, supporting the industry's growing demand for AI-native solutions.

"Federato serves a critical need for the insurance industry, and it was clear I could make a real difference," said Tim Mossing, CCO of Federato. "Prospects can see the results Federato is delivering for customers like Nationwide, MISSION, and QBE that the Old Core can't. Our customers are ready to move their organizations into the future. I've spent my career leading transformational programs across cultures and complex organizations. The key is to set clear expectations, deliver on commitments, and build trust by working collaboratively across teams."

Key new hire

As CCO, Mossing will lead the expansion of the company's Forward Deployed and Customer Engineering teams. One of his first hires is Rocio Sarriegui Zulueta, who will report to him as VP, Worldwide Customer Engagement & Growth.

Zulueta joins Federato after six years at Insuretech Connect as Global Content and International Strategy Director. InsureTech Connect is widely recognized as the world's largest global gathering around insurance innovation, bringing together innovators, industry incumbents, and investors.

"What drew me to Federato is that they're not bolting AI on to Old Core systems. They built an AI-native solution from the ground up that's driving meaningful ROI across the entire policy lifecycle," explained Zulueta. "Having spent years at the center of the insurtech ecosystem, I haven't seen another company that comes close to doing what they're doing."

"Driving real change takes disciplined execution, grounded in a clear understanding of how the industry works today," continued Mossing. "Rocio brings deep insurance expertise and insight, and I'm excited to partner with her as we continue building the best team in the business."

The leadership expansion follows Federato's recent $100M Series D funding, led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, supporting continued investment in its AI-native platform across the full policy lifecycle.

About Federato

Federato is the only AI-native platform that spans the full policy lifecycle, changing the way insurance work gets done. Its proven agentic AI conducts complex analyses with depth and rigor, freeing up insurer's human capital to focus on nuanced decisions and relationships. Federato is the independent alternative to legacy systems and provides better business outcomes with capabilities that are built-in to insurers' workflows, not bolted on.

Learn more at federato.ai.

CONTACT:

Tisha Ferraro-Schmitz

federato@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Federato

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/federato-appoints-tim-mossing-as-chief-customer-officer-to-drive-1151443