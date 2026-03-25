Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad Achieves RM3.05 Million Profit After Tax in Q2 FY2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad ("GHS Holdings" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), a distributor and retailer of food products and manufacturer of flavouring products based in Melaka, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 31 January 2026 ("Q2 FY2026"), recorded a profit after tax ("PAT") of RM3.05 million for the quarter, underpinned by revenue of RM30.12 million and profit before tax ("PBT") of RM4.29 million. Compared with the immediate preceding quarter ended 31 October 2025, the Group's revenue rose by 49.51% from RM20.14 million to RM30.12 million, while PAT also increased by 101.39% from RM1.51 million to RM3.05 million. The Group's performance in Q2 FY2026 was primarily driven by stronger demand ahead of the Chinese New Year festive season.

Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad

For the six-month financial period ended 31 January 2026, GHS Holdings recorded a revenue of RM50.26 million, with PAT of RM4.56 million.

In addition, the Board has declared an interim single-tier dividend of 0.25 sen per ordinary share, amounting to approximately RM1.18 million computed based on 473,500,100 ordinary shares in issue, in respect of the financial year ending 31 July 2026.

Mr. Yeo Tien Ee, Managing Director of Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad, commented: "The stronger second-quarter growth demonstrates our ability to capture demand while maintaining operational discipline across both our distribution and retail segments. Following our recent listing, we are now focused on executing our expansion plans prudently. These initiatives include the development of new facilities (setup of a new integrated complex and a new Krubong facility) to enhance our production and storage capacity, continued investments in marketing activities, the opening of additional retail outlets in Klang Valley and Johor, as well as expansion of our product range to strengthen our market positioning and capture growth opportunities. We believe these initiatives will place GHS Holdings in a stronger position to serve our customers more efficiently and broaden our market reach over time."

ABOUT GUAN HUAT SENG HOLDINGS BERHAD

Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad ("GHS Holdings" or the "Company") is principally involved in the distribution and retail of food products with more than four decades of established track record in Melaka, Malaysia. Through its subsidiaries, Guan Huat Seng (Heng Kee) Sdn. Bhd. and GHS Food Industries Sdn. Bhd. ("Group"), the Group distributes and retails a wide range of food products including shelf-stable and frozen seafood, flavouring products, dried food and snacks, and general grocery products, and is supported by in-house manufacturing facilities. The Group holds HACCP and MeSTI certifications for the production of, among others, sauces, pastes and dried seasoning powder. Serving wholesalers, retailers, food service operators, end consumers and food manufacturers across both domestic and foreign markets, GHS Holdings is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, expanding its production and storage capacity through the construction of its New Integrated Complex and New Krubong Facility, and driving sustainable growth within Malaysia's distributive trade of food and beverage (F&B) product industry.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Renee Toh

Email: r.toh@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Guan Huat Seng Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/guan-huat-seng-holdings-berhad-achieves-rm3.05-million-profit-after-tax-1151498