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WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 14:44
47,140 Euro
+1,33 % +0,620
Branche
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S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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46,21046,45015:09
46,21046,55015:09
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Whirlpool Corporation: 27 Years, 260,000 Appliances: Whirlpool Celebrates Habitat for Humanity's 50th Anniversary and Improving Lives and Communities Together

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Whirlpool Corporation is celebrating Habitat for Humanity International's 50th anniversary, marking five decades of building homes, communities and hope across more than 60 countries. As one of Habitat's longest-standing corporate partners, Whirlpool Corp. reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to safe, affordable housing for families in the U.S. and around the world and support for Habitat's "Let's Open the Door" global campaign.

"Whirlpool Corporation is built on a simple idea: that life at home should be better for everyone," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation and member of the Habitat for Humanity International board. "For 27 years, Habitat for Humanity has been one of our most meaningful relationships in living out that ideal. Their work, and the families they serve, remind us why what we do matters. As Habitat marks 50 years of impact, we are proud to stand alongside them and to keep opening doors for families across America and around the world."

Whirlpool and Habitat for Humanity have worked side by side since 1999. During that time, the relationship has delivered meaningful impact for families across the U.S. and in approximately 50 countries around the world:

Whirlpool Corp. also supports every Habitat home built in the U.S. and Canada by providing a range, refrigerator and garbage disposal, helping new homeowners reduce major appliance costs, lower utility bills and spend less on food.

The company's support has grown well beyond appliance donations. The BuildBetter with Whirlpool program has helped build sustainable, affordable homes nationwide and the backing of Habitat's Cost of Home campaign has contributed to changing more than 300 housing policies for an estimated 10 million people. And in the company's own backyard, Whirlpool Foundation is supporting Project T, a revitalization initiative targeting working families in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

That same belief in supporting American families also drives Whirlpool Corp.'s commitment to American manufacturing. Whirlpool Corp. is proud to be the only major kitchen and laundry appliance company based and owned in the U.S. The company was founded in America in 1911 and has never left. Today, approximately 80 percent of the major appliances it sells in the U.S. are produced in American factories - three times the industry average. Its industry leadership in U.S. production is made possible by $23 billion spent in manufacturing, labor and logistics over the past decade and, most importantly, by its approximately 20,000 person U.S workforce, including nearly 14,000 manufacturing employees, across 10 factories nationwide.

As Habitat marks this milestone, Whirlpool Corp. looks forward to continuing to open doors for families across America and around the world.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity's 50th anniversary, visit habitat.org. To learn more about Whirlpool Corporation, visit whirlpoolcorp.com.

View original content here.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas -41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from Whirlpool Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/27-years-260-000-appliances-whirlpool-celebrates-habitat-for-humanitys-1151510

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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