Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2026 exploration plans for its flagship Copper Keg porphyry copper project, covering 6,628 hectares of favourable geology at the northern end of the Guichon Creek batholith in central British Columbia. It is anticipated that the work program will lead to the identification of high priority drill targets.

Proposed 2026 exploration program

The results of the 2025 exploration program were outlined in a news release dated October 16, 2025. The 2026 program is designed to build on these results and advance the project to the drill-permit application stage. The planned work consists of:

a) a deep-penetrating DCIP geophysical survey covering a total of 14.5 line-km over Targets #1 and #2 to delineate the open-ended chargeability anomaly identified in 2021, scheduled for late Q2/Q3 2026;

b) detailed geological mapping of the planned geophysical lines, rock sampling for whole rock and trace element geochemistry to better interpret the results of the geophysical survey, scheduled to commence when snow conditions permit;

c) petrographic studies on select rock samples to refine the alteration model and better define intrusive phases of the Guichon Creek batholith on the property;

d) submission of a Notice of Work in Q3 2026 to conduct a drilling program following receipt of geophysical survey results; and

e) drill testing of the buried chargeability anomaly underlying the two porphyry targets identified in 2025, on receipt of the permits required to conduct drilling operations.

Geological context

The Guichon Creek batholith hosts the porphyry copper deposits in the Highland Valley Copper ("HVC") district, located approximately 20 km south of Copper Keg. Teck Resources' HVC operation is Canada's largest open-pit copper mine, producing an average of 132,000 tonnes of copper annually, and is currently undergoing a $2.1 to $2.4 billion mine life extension to sustain production through 2046. The Copper Keg property is also situated approximately 20 km from New Gold's New Afton copper-gold mine.

Mineralization at neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Copper Keg property.

Jevin Werbes, CEO, commented: "When I look at this property through the lens of our petrographic and geochemical data, I see the same Bethsaida-phase intrusive rocks that host the copper deposits at Highland Valley. Our team identified two target areas where the alteration sequence progresses exactly as you'd expect in an evolving porphyry system: early potassic alteration overprinted by propylitic, then later-stage phyllic alteration with strong pyrite. Combined with the buried chargeability anomalies, the intrusive breccias, and the surface copper and molybdenum geochemistry, these targets present a compelling case for drill testing. As we move toward defining high-impact drill targets, our goal is to build the technical case that earns us a drill permit on this property for the first time. The 14.5 km DCIP survey is the gating step. Once we have that data integrated with our geological mapping and petrographic work, we expect to be in a position to submit a Notice of Work and transition Copper Keg from an exploration project to a drill-ready asset."

Project Highlights

Two buried porphyry copper targets identified at the northern end of the Guichon Creek batholith, the same intrusive complex that hosts Teck's Highland Valley Copper mine 20 km to the south

14.5 line-km DCIP geophysical survey planned to delineate open-ended chargeability anomaly first identified in 2021

Target #1 : Open-ended, east-dipping buried chargeability and low-resistivity anomaly with soil copper values exceeding 100 ppm and secondary copper mineralization in phyllic-altered biotite granodiorite

Target #2: 600m x 400m gossan zone with three stages of cross-cutting dike intrusions, intrusive breccias, chalcopyrite mineralization, and elevated molybdenum (up to 17.4 ppm)

Petrographic and geochemical work confirms intrusive rocks at Copper Keg exhibit characteristics of the Bethsaida phase of the Guichon Creek batholith, the principal host to Highland Valley's copper deposits

2026 program designed to advance the project to drill-permit submission stage for the first time in the property's history

Priority Exploration Targets

A brief description of the two porphyry targets that will be the focus of the 2026 exploration plan on the Copper Keg porphyry copper project is provided below:

Target #1:

Target #1 hosts a buried geophysical anomaly that, in porphyry copper systems, is typically associated with sulphide mineralization at depth.

This target is in the Guichon Creek intrusive located on the northeast side of the project and covers an open-ended, east-dipping buried positive chargeability and low resistivity anomaly. Reconnaissance-style mapping in this area located several exposures of secondary copper mineralization hosted in phyllic-altered biotite granodiorite and several intrusives that exhibit petrographic and geochemical similarities to the Bethsaida phase of the Guichon Creek batholith. Soil geochemical surveys have outlined several areas of anomalous copper concentration (>100 ppm) that overlie the positive chargeability anomaly.

Target #2:

Target #2 hosts the largest surface expression of mineralization on the property: a gossan zone measuring 600 m by 400 m with visible copper and elevated molybdenum, both key pathfinder elements in porphyry copper systems.

This target is in the north-central portion of the property, underlain by an interpreted thin veneer of phyllic and propylitic altered silicified basaltic and andesitic volcanics overlying the Guichon Creek intrusive at depth. The eastern side of this target is characterized by a large gossan zone that measures approximately 600 m long by up to 400 m wide that exhibits three stages of cross-cutting late-stage dike intrusive activity, several intrusive breccias and sporadic secondary and trace primary (chalcopyrite) copper mineralization. Several samples of intrusive breccia and extensively altered rock of uncertain origin (based on petrographic description) from this target contain elevated molybdenum concentrations (up to 17.4 ppm) associated with copper mineralization.

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.

About District Copper

Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this news release, including information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements". Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such statements. All statements, other than historical fact, included herein, including, without limitations statements regarding future production, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, District Copper has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological advice that District Copper has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards and the reliability of historical reports. While District Copper considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause District Copper's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the dimensions and shape of the gossan may not be as estimated; the veining, alteration and styles of mineralization may not be indicative of porphyry style mineralization; the results of petrographic and geochemical studies and chargeability anomaly may not be accurate or represent a porphyry copper system; additional surface exploration programs may not be completed; uncertainties relating to interpretation of the outcrop sampling results; the geology, continuity, and concentration of the mineralization; the financial markets and the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing District Copper is disclosed in District Copper's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and District Copper disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289789

Source: District Copper Corp