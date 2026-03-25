Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Bluberi, a bold and fast-growing gaming company, will showcase a dynamic portfolio of high-performing cabinets and player-favorite titles at the Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow & Convention, taking place March 30 - April 2, 2026, in San Diego, CA. Attendees can visit Booth #1227 to experience a lineup designed to deliver immediate impact on casino floors while reinforcing Bluberi's commitment to its tribal gaming partners.

Among the highlights, Bluberi will spotlight Fu Fu Dragon Sun and Fu Fu Dragon Moon on the Beacon Elite as its next premium game to come to market. Fu Fu Dragon, created by the studio that designed Devil's Lock, is a new game series that features a player controllable Lucky Spot mechanic that triggers pot filler bonuses or grants massive multipliers for player wins. Debuting on the Beacon+ Lighthouse will be Imperial Lock, a new game that leverages mechanics of the highly successful Slice n Dice series, but with a reimagined art package. Additionally, Bluberi will be showcasing Smokin' Train, Ashes to Riches, Colada Cash, Shear Luck, El Super Caliente and the expanded game library for the Beacon Jumbo.

"Our focus is always on delivering games that resonate with players and perform for our partners," said Andrew Burke, Bluberi CEO. "The IGA show is an important opportunity for us to connect face-to-face with our tribal partners, demonstrate what's working right now, and help operators identify the right mix of products to elevate their floors."

Bluberi's presence at the show underscores its ongoing investment in creating distinctive content, high-quality hardware, and memorable player experiences. With a reputation for playful creativity and performance-driven design, the company continues to build momentum across North American gaming markets.

Bluberi's Beacon+ cabinet featuring Devil's Lock and Shark's Lock

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About Bluberi

Bluberi is a bold and authentic gaming company committed to creating unforgettable player experiences and measurable results for operators. With over 30 years of experience, we deliver innovative hardware, engaging content, and data-driven design to deliver experiences that perform. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Bluberi is relentless in its mission to be the most rewarding partner in gaming.

For more information, visit www.bluberi.com.

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Source: Bluberi