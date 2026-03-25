New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, today advanced its private market strategy by introducing KPMG Private, an AI-enabled offering that builds on the firm's deep experience serving private market clients. With global private market assets projected to exceed $18 trillion by 2027, KPMG Private will support investors as they continue to attract a growing share of global capital.

"Private market leaders are optimistic about growth, but they're also facing rising pressures and expectations as capital continues to flow into private markets," said Tim Walsh, Chair and CEO, KPMG LLP. "KPMG Private brings the full strength of our firm to our clients - seamlessly connecting our sector expertise, global capabilities, and leading technology - so we can help companies meet those demands and position them for long-term success."

Built on years of investment in private market capabilities, industry experience and the firm's advanced platforms - KPMG Clara, the firm's audit platform, paired with a differentiated private company audit model that changes how private companies are audited, and KPMG Digital Gateway, which supports technology-enabled tax and advisory services - KPMG Private delivers high quality, risk-focused audits and scalable tax and advisory services for increasingly complex private companies.

"As more capital moves into private markets, private companies are operating at greater scale and under far more scrutiny than in the past," said George Hayes, KPMG Private Co-Leader and Tax Partner, KPMG LLP. "Designed for this moment, KPMG Private aligns all of our capabilities with the realities of where capital is flowing and how private companies are growing, financing and transacting today."

As companies stay private longer and attract more institutional capital, they face evolving needs for financial reporting and transparency to respond to a broader range of stakeholders, including investors, lenders, and board members.

"Private companies deserve an approach that is as agile and forward-looking as they are," said Tarek Ebeid, KPMG Private Co-Leader and Audit & Assurance Partner, KPMG LLP. "KPMG Private combines AI-enabled audit capabilities with integrated tax and advisory services to deliver insight, confidence, and trust for today's dynamic private market."

KPMG Private also combines deep deal and sector expertise with transformative technology to help clients make smarter decisions, faster.

Carole Streicher, Advisory Partner and Advisory Asset Management & Private Equity Leader, KPMG LLP, added: "As private market clients face changing valuations and heightened scrutiny, preparing for a transaction, managing portfolios or positioning for a potential private exit becomes even more tenuous. KPMG Private can help them navigate this environment with confidence and precision."

More about KPMG Private:

Enhanced business insights and tax value creation through advanced AI capabilities

Agentic AI for simplified data collection and reporting, improving productivity and real-time insight

Expanded tax service offerings and a dedicated private company audit practice

A high-touch, personalized client experience

Access to multidisciplinary teams and resources across Tax, Audit and Assurance, Advisory and the broader KPMG global network

To learn more, visit: KPMG Private.

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About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.



KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

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Source: KPMG LLP