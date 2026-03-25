A new study by Germany's mechanical engineering association (VDMA) finds global capital expenditure on PV manufacturing equipment will grow to more than 2.5 times current levels by 2035, with European suppliers retaining competitive strengths for now despite structural challenges. Deutschland Global capital expenditure on PV manufacturing equipment reached approximately $16.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to rise to $43.8 billion by 2035, according to a study commissioned by VDMA and conducted by Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems and ISC Konstanz. This represents an increase to ...

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