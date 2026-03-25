A Japanese consortium is piloting agrivoltaics using film-type perovskite solar cells over rice paddies to study energy generation alongside crop production. The three-year project will assess impacts on rice yield, land use, and emissions while testing the technology's performance and commercial viability.A consortium of Japanese partners are working on a pilot project that has installed an agrivoltaic installation made of film-type perovskite solar cells over rice paddy fields. The five collaborators, Sekisui Solar Film, Terra Inc, Himawari Green Energy, Chiba University and Chiba Bank, entered ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
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