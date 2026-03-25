Seasoned Technology Entrepreneur Beylier Brings Extensive Experience in Leading Global Organizations Through Rapid Growth and Technology Transformation

Questel, a world leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions supported by Eurazeo and IK Partners, has appointed highly-respected technology executive Frederic Beylier as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Based at the company's Paris headquarters, Mr. Beylier is now responsible for leading Questel, one of the world's largest IP technology and services companies.

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Frederic Beylier is CEO of Questel, a world leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions. Questel has 30 offices around the world and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Beylier has a proven track record of guiding international organizations through accelerated growth in demanding and fast-moving technology industries. With his background in execution, commercial expansion and innovation management, he is ideally positioned to further strengthen and consolidate Questel's client-centric focus and global leadership position.

Most recently, he was CEO of Flowbird Group, a global force in urban mobility technology, and an advisor to the CEO of leading insurance brokerage technology company APRIL, another highly-respected private equity-owned business. Before that, he served for 6+ years as Group Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member at IDEMIA, creating a worldwide security technology leader in payments, telecom, transport, and government security solutions.

Beylier succeeds Questel's longtime CEO, Charles Besson, who held the role for 25 years and will remain a significant shareholder of the Questel Group. Besson will continue to contribute his vision and expertise in the IP market as a member of the Group's Supervisory Board.

"As I hand over to Frederic, I am confident that Questel is positioned for its next phase of growth," commented Besson. "What makes this moment particularly exciting is the combination of two powerful strengths: the deep and unmatched expertise in IP that defines Questel, and Frederic's proven ability to drive rapid growth and transformation in leading technology companies. Together, this creates a strong foundation to accelerate innovation and unlock significant new value."

"Under Charles's leadership, Questel has become one of the leading players in the market for IP software and technology services," Beylier noted. "On behalf of all Questel Group shareholders, we would like to thank him for his commitment, vision, and decisive contribution over the years."

"Questel intends to reinforce its position as a technological powerhouse at a time of major change in the IP sector, and I am excited to take the lead at such an ambitious and innovative company," remarked Beylier. "My first priorities as CEO will be to reinforce Questel's focus on strengthening its integrated IP ecosystem, so clients can seamlessly access unparalleled IP data quality and coverage, SaaS platforms, AI-driven workflows and use cases, along with tech-enabled expert services as the foundation for strategic decisions."

"Questel has the potential to transform and lead the IP industry for clients by integrating further AI-augmented and agentic IP solutions that combine advanced digital capabilities with high-level human IP expertise, oversight, and control," added Beylier.

About Questel

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider to more than 20,000 clients and 1.5M users across 30 countries. Questel offers a comprehensive scope of software and services for managing all types of IP assets (patent, trademark, design, domain name, copyright), including searching, analyzing, and watching, international filing, translation, renewals, and recordals. These solutions, when combined with our IP cost management platform, deliver clients significant savings across the entire IP lifecycle. Questel has 30 offices around the world and is headquartered in Paris, France. Find out more at Questel.com or on LinkedIn.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading European investment group with €39 billion in diversified assets under management, including €30 billion on behalf of institutional and retail clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies. The Group supports more than 600 mid-market companies, leveraging the commitment of its 450-strong workforce, its in-depth sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets through 14 offices across Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth. The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Stockholm, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and São Paulo.

Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris. ISIN: FR000121121 Bloomberg: RF FP Reuters: EURA.PA.

About IK Partners

IK Partners ("IK") is a European private equity firm focused on investments in the Benelux, DACH, France, Nordics and the UK. Since 1989, IK has raised more than €20 billion of capital and invested in over 210 European companies. IK supports companies with strong underlying potential, partnering with management teams and investors to create robust, well-positioned businesses with excellent long-term prospects. For more information, visit ikpartners.com. IK is an affiliate of Wendel. For more information, visit wendelgroup.com

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Contacts:

Christy Burke, Burke Company PR, +1-917-623-5096, cburke@burke-company.com