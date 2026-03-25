The "Powering Decisions" and "Energy Innovation" summits will explore how optimization is shaping decisions across the industry.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is pleased to announce two events for power sector practitioners and utility business leaders, taking place April 21-22, 2026. The inaugural Powering Decisions Optimization Summit will be held in Denver, while the sixth Energy Innovation Summit (EIS) will convene in Warsaw.

The Powering Decisions Optimization Summit will be co-hosted by Black Veatch, a global leader in engineering, construction and consulting for the power sector. The event will bring together leaders from utilities, national laboratories, research institutions, and solution providers at the Hilton Denver City Center to explore how advanced optimization techniques are shaping operational and planning decisions across the power and utilities industry.

Featured speakers will include:

Dr. Pascal Van Hentenryck, Head of Gurobi AI Innovation Lab, presenting "Reliable AI for Energy Systems"

Dr. Owen Wu, Associate Professor, Indiana University, presenting "Grand Challenges and Opportunities in Energy Sustainability"

Attendees can expect insight into how utilities are applying optimization today, exposure to emerging research and methods grounded in operational reality, and opportunities for peer-level discussion with practitioners facing similar constraints.

Running in parallel, the 2026 Energy Innovation Summit-co-hosted by Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE), Poland's transmission system operator-will convene in Warsaw as Gurobi's flagship European forum for power sector practitioners involved in planning and operating the grid under growing complexity driven by renewable integration and regulative compliance.

The European summit will emphasize open exchange around how optimization-based methods can deliver robust, transparent, and scalable impact in real-world transmission system operator (TSO) environments. That focus is reflected in this year's theme, "Model Better. Optimize Faster. Operate Smarter."

"The power sector is evolving at a rapid pace, driven by accelerated electrification, heightened regulatory pressure, and growing operational complexity," said Duke Perrucci, CEO, Gurobi Optimization. "Through these two summits, we're bringing together practitioners and innovators to explore how optimization enables the fast, scalable, and transparent decision-making these challenges demand."

Learn more about the Powering Decisions Optimization Summit and Energy Innovation Summit, including details on how to register.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi's decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 95% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

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Contacts:

Melissa Cifarelli

Matter Communications

(585) 666-9511

gurobi@matternow.com