$600 million project financing credit facility secured with Societe Generale and HSBC

Supports delivery of Echols Grove (252 MW) and Cedar Range (187 MW) solar projects in Texas

Both projects are backed by long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Meta

Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused renewable energy company, has secured a $600 million green financing credit facility with Societe Generale and HSBC for the Echols Grove (252 MW) and Cedar Range (187 MW) solar projects in Texas.

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Zelestra's 81 MWdc Jasper County Solar Project, Indiana. Zelestra and Meta have PPAs for seven projects in total (aggregating 1.2 GW), which aid Meta's efforts to add new generation to the grid and to continue matching their operations with 100% clean and renewable energy.

The projects, Zelestra's largest to-date in the U.S., are both backed by long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Meta and are currently under construction.

Zelestra and Meta have PPAs for seven projects in total (aggregating 1.2 GW), which aid Meta's efforts to add new generation to the grid and to continue matching their operations with 100% clean and renewable energy.

Sybil Milo Cioffi, Zelestra's US CFO, said: "This financing marks a significant milestone in the delivery of our largest U.S. solar projects to date. It reflects strong confidence from Societe Generale and HSBC in our strategy and execution capabilities and reinforces our ability to attract first class capital to support our growth platform in the U.S. market".

Zelestra is advancing its position in the U.S. energy landscape with innovative, multi-technology solutions tailored to the evolving needs of hyperscalers and other corporate partners. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company is developing a robust portfolio of approximately 15 GW of renewable energy projects across key markets. In February 2026 BloombergNEF ranked Zelestra as one of the top 10 sellers of PPAs to corporate customers in the U.S.

About Zelestra

Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, commercialization, construction and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. Recently the company was ranked among the top 10 sellers of clean energy to corporate customers globally, and in the U.S., by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). Zelestra is backed by EQT, one of the world's largest funds, with €270 billion in assets under management.

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Contacts:

Paul Ferguson

communications@zelestra.energy

+34682814970