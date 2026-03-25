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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
159 Leser
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MyComplianceOffice: MCO Launches Digital Asset Personal Trading to Address Conflict-of-Interest Risks

With employee trading of cryptocurrencies, digital tokens and related assets rapidly expanding, financial institutions face increasing conflict-of-interest risks and regulatory scrutiny.

"As digital asset adoption accelerates, firms are under pressure to modernize compliance frameworks to meet evolving regulatory expectations," said John Kearney, Director of Product Management at MCO. "Digital Asset Personal Trading extends traditional securities oversight and provides a centralized, scalable approach to digital asset governance and risk mitigation."

MCO's Digital Asset Personal Trading Manager key features:

  • Wallet discovery to identify employee-held digital assets
  • On-chain activity capture to process transaction data from public blockchain networks
  • Multi-chain aggregation for a unified view of activity

The launch comes as the financial services industry gathers at SIFMA's 2026 Compliance and Legal Seminar in Orlando to discuss what's next for the markets and prepare for the future.

"As digital asset activity grows across financial markets, firms need a single, unified compliance platform that delivers scalable oversight across employee trading and insider risk," said MCO CEO Brian Fahey. "Digital Asset Personal Trading helps firms maintain consistent controls, identify conflicts, and document effective compliance across digital asset activity-all within a single solution."

MCO's Digital Asset Trading Manager is available now at mycomplianceoffice.com.

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30+ products on a single system, the powerful MyComplianceOffice platform enables compliance professionals to demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, financial transactions, and third-party relationships. 1500+ client companies across 125+ countries use MyComplianceOffice to move away from manual processes and disparate systems with a superior compliance ecosystem that delivers significantly reduced cost and risk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782052/5881742/MyComplianceOffice_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mco-launches-digital-asset-personal-trading-to-address-conflict-of-interest-risks-302724053.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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