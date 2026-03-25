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WKN: A41MHW | ISIN: CA8629461002 | Ticker-Symbol: MIG3
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 09:55
5,700 Euro
+0,88 % +0,050
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STRATEGY INC CDR Chart 1 Jahr
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STRATEGY INC CDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
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AxiTrader: Axi Launches "The Strategy Room" Podcast Hosted by Kathy Lien

Aimed at active traders and market enthusiasts, The Strategy Room seeks to bridge the gap between theory and real-world execution by offering insights grounded in practical market experience.

Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select at Axi, said:

"Sustained trading performance requires more than market access - it demands discipline, structure, and continuous learning. With The Strategy Room, we're creating a platform where traders can hear directly from top performers within the Axi Select programme and leading industry experts about how they refine strategies and manage risk in dynamic market conditions."

Hosted by Kathy Lien, widely recognised for her expertise in currency markets and global macro analysis, the podcast will spotlight traders from the Axi Select programme alongside seasoned professionals from across the financial industry. Episodes will examine how market participants adapt to volatility, evolving economic cycles, and emerging trading opportunities.

The launch reflects Axi's broader commitment to trader education and community engagement through Axi Select, the firm's capital allocation and trader development programme designed to identify and support talented traders as they scale their strategies.

The Strategy Room by Axi Select will be available on major podcast platforms, with new episodes released regularly. Highlights and exclusive content will also be shared across Axi's digital channels.

Watch The Strategy Room: https://youtu.be/S2ZJbltwGIo

About Axi

Axi is a global online trading brand offering access to forex, indices, commodities, and digital assets, serving clients in more than 100 countries. Through Axi Select, the firm provides funded trading opportunities and structured trader development support.

Media enquiries: mediaenquiries@axi.com

For full details on the Axi Select program, visit: https://www.axi.com/int/funded-trader-program

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918418/5882756/AXI_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/axi-launches-the-strategy-room-podcast-hosted-by-kathy-lien-302724695.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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