EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GeoVax Provides Update on GEO-MVA Program



25.03.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Clinical Product Release Testing Completed in Support of Pivotal Phase 3 Trial ATLANTA, GA - March 25, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - March 25, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer, today provided a development update on its GEO-MVA vaccine program for protection against mpox and smallpox, highlighting continued progress toward initiation of its planned pivotal Phase 3 clinical study. GeoVax announced that GEO-MVA clinical supplies have completed the required release testing and final release of the product for clinical use is scheduled for early April. Upon final release, sufficient clinical material will be available to fully support the planned immune bridging study designed in accordance with guidance from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This impending availability of GEO-MVA vaccine clinical material further advances the program towards initiation of the immune bridging study, a critical step toward regulatory Marketing Authorization under the EMA's expedited development pathway, scheduled to initiate in the second-half of this year. Advancing Toward a Pivotal Inflection Point "The availability of GEO-MVA cGMP clinical material marks a significant advancement for the GEO-MVA program," said David Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax. "With final product release expected shortly, we are entering the final preparatory phase ahead of initiating our immune bridging study positioning GeoVax at a pivotal inflection point, moving toward potential regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization." The planned immune bridging study is designed to demonstrate comparability to an approved MVA vaccine using immunological endpoints, consistent with EMA guidance supporting a streamlined development pathway. Parallel Progress Toward Commercial Readiness As recently announced, we have initiated outreach discussions in support of potential procurement and preparedness contracting, positioning the Company for rapid GEO-MVA vaccine distribution upon regulatory and/or Emergency Use Licensing issuance. These discussions include organizations that influence or directly procure vaccines for national stockpiles, military preparedness programs, and international outbreak response initiatives. "We are encouraged by the early engagement with global health and preparedness stakeholders," Dodd added. "These discussions, alongside our clinical progress, underscore the increasing recognition of the critical need to expand global supply of MVA-based vaccines." Addressing a Critical Global Supply Gap GEO-MVA is being developed to address a significant and well-recognized gap in global vaccine preparedness. Recent mpox outbreaks and evolving epidemiological patterns have reinforced the need for sustained preparedness, including expanded manufacturing capacity and diversified supply source. The current supply of MVA vaccine is concentrated in a single commercial manufacturer, limiting redundancy in a platform considered essential for protection against both mpox and smallpox. GeoVax believes GEO-MVA has the potential to serve as an important additional source of MVA vaccine supply supporting: National stockpile programs

Global outbreak response efforts

Military and biodefense preparedness initiatives About GEO-MVA GEO-MVA is GeoVax's candidate vaccine for protection against mpox and smallpox based on the Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA). The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway supported by EMA scientific advice, which enables potential regulatory approval based on a single immune bridging study demonstrating non-inferiority to an approved MVA vaccine. Following successful completion of the planned study, GEO-MVA is expected to advance toward regulatory submission and potential commercialization as an additional source of MVA vaccine supply for global preparedness and biodefense programs. About GeoVax GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax's priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax's broader pipeline includes the development of GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate being evaluated in immunocompromised and other patient populations. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit www.geovax.com . Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax's business plans. The words "believe," "look forward to," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax's viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220 Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com

News Source: GeoVax, Inc.





25.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News