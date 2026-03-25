Telestream LLC: Telestream Unlocks Adobe-Centric Media Pipeline and Streamlined Workflow Automation

New capabilities connect Vantage directly to Premiere, Adobe Media Encoder, and Frame.io, eliminating manual tasks and workflow bottlenecks to deliver governed, enterprise-ready automation in one seamless submission. See it at NAB 2026.

NEVADA CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Telestream , a global leader in media workflow technologies, today announced expanded integration with Adobe Premiere, Adobe Media Encoder (AME), and Frame.io , delivering a fully orchestrated creative-to-delivery pipeline powered by Telestream Vantage. Together, these updates eliminate the final manual gaps between creative editorial and enterprise workflow automation, enabling editors to move from timeline to governed delivery in a single action. The new capabilities will be showcased at NAB 2026 at the Telestream booth in West Hall ( W1503 ).

"Media organizations shouldn't have to choose between creative control and operational efficiency," said Rich Andes, VP of Product Management, Telestream. "For too long, teams have been stuck managing exports, babysitting render queues, chasing file naming inconsistencies, and manually handing off assets before automation can even begin. With this integration, we've removed those friction points. A single workflow initiates rendering, applies governed metadata, enforces delivery rules, and routes assets automatically, so editors stay focused on storytelling while operations gain the visibility, consistency, and control they need at scale."

From Timeline to Review: One Seamless Workflow

With the updated Vantage panel inside Premiere, editors can now submit sequences directly into Vantage workflows without leaving their creative environment. Vantage then orchestrates Adobe Media Encoder rendering, applies workflow-defined metadata and delivery logic, and automatically routes proxies and deliverables to Frame.io for review and approval.

The result is no manual exports, no watch folders, and no disconnected handoffs.

Adobe Media Encoder Now Wrapped in Enterprise Orchestration

Adobe Media Encoder remains the trusted rendering engine for creative professionals, and now Telestream integrates it directly into Vantage workflows. After editors initiate submission from within Premiere, Vantage takes ownership of the AME job, submitting it, monitoring it, and routing output into downstream automation, QC, distribution, archive, or MAM systems.

This approach preserves AME's creative fidelity - honoring sequence settings, LUTs, effects, and export presets - while adding enterprise-grade automation capabilities, centralized monitoring, and metadata continuity across the facility.

Key benefits include:

One simple, streamlined workflow replaces manual, multi-step export and handoff

Encoding presets, naming conventions, and delivery logic enforced by Vantage ensure consistent, governed output

Centralized visibility at scale gives operations and engineering teams a single pane of glass in Vantage to monitor all AME render jobs across the facility

Parallel productivity means editors can continue working while rendering and delivery proceed automatically in the background

Frame.io Connector: Sophisticated Review and Approval, Zero Disruption

For post houses, studios, broadcasters, and enterprise teams where Frame.io sits at the center of creative collaboration, an upgrade path can halt production. In these environments, where Vantage drives the automated delivery pipeline feeding Frame.io for review and approval, operational continuity is mission-critical.

Telestream's Frame.io connector ensures that continuity while expanding automation. Rebuilt natively on the API architecture and engineered to maintain simultaneous support for legacy API versions, the connector enables customers to migrate on their own timeline without rewriting workflows or interrupting daily production. Whether supporting remote news review, episodic and promo workflows, or branded corporate video approvals, teams can upgrade to Frame.io with confidence knowing their automation infrastructure remains intact.

Beyond preserving compatibility, Telestream's Frame.io connector unlocks new V4 capabilities, including enhanced metadata frameworks. This foundation enables more sophisticated, event-driven review and approval automation than previously possible, extending Vantage's orchestration deeper into Adobe-centric creative ecosystems.

Supporting Workflows Built on Adobe Tools

For media organizations standardized on Adobe Creative Cloud, these integrations position Vantage as the operational backbone connecting creative tools to enterprise delivery infrastructure. Editors continue working in Premiere Pro; Adobe Media Encoder handles rendering; Vantage supports workflow automation, QC, routing, and compliance processes; and Frame.io V4 enables collaborative review.

Andes said, "With these integrations, we're closing the final gap between creative intent and enterprise delivery. Editors stay focused on storytelling while Vantage ensures every asset is rendered, validated, and delivered correctly."

See the Telestream Panel for Adobe Premiere at NAB 2026

Telestream will showcase the integrated workflow at NAB 2026 (booth W1503 ). To schedule a meeting, visit the Telestream website .

About Telestream

Telestream has been at the forefront of digital media innovation for nearly three decades, serving as the trusted partner behind some of the world's most mission-critical media operations. Its industry-leading test and measurement and media workflow solutions streamline operations and scale efficiently across the entire media lifecycle-from capture and live production to automation, processing, quality control, content management, and distribution. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, Telestream ensures high-quality media delivery to any audience, on any platform. The company is privately held and headquartered in Nevada City, California. Learn more at www.telestream.net .

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

(e) kristin@grithaus.agency

(p) +1 (207) 974-7744

SOURCE: Telestream LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/telestream-unlocks-adobe-centric-media-pipeline-and-streamlined-w-1151447