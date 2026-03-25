Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+2.000% bisher - kommt jetzt der nächste Antimon-Trade? A2 Gold zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 14:24 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keypoint Intelligence's Deborah Hawkins Named Judge for 2026 Technology Reseller Awards

Hosted by Kingswood Tech Events and held at the London Hilton Bankside, the awards recognize standout achievements from resellers, distributors, and technology providers across a wide range of categories, including managed services, cybersecurity, and communications.

Hawkins, a returning judge, joins an expert panel responsible for selecting the companies and individuals making an impact in a fast-changing market. With deep experience in workplace technology and channel strategy, she brings a practical and well-informed perspective to the judging process.

"The Technology Reseller Awards are a great reflection of the innovation happening across the channel," said Hawkins. "I'm excited to be part of this year's judging panel and to help recognize the organizations making a real impact."

As the channel continues to evolve to meet changing customer needs and new technologies, the awards highlight those leading the way by delivering value and driving growth.

Learn more about the 2026 Technology Reseller Awards at https://technologyresellerawards.co.uk.

About Keypoint Intelligence
For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and market research to drive product and sales success. The company is widely recognized as a trusted source for unbiased insights, analysis, and awards.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690901/Keypoint_Intelligence_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keypoint-intelligences-deborah-hawkins-named-judge-for-2026-technology-reseller-awards-302724303.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.