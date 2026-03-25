Infinx Healthcare: Infinx Appoints St. Luke's CFO Jon Vitiello to Advisory Board

Healthcare finance and revenue cycle leader brings nearly three decades of experience to support customer-focused innovation.

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Infinx Healthcare, a trusted provider of AI-powered solutions for patient access and revenue cycle management, today announced the appointment of Jon Vitiello, Chief Financial Officer at St. Luke's in St. Louis, to the company's Advisory Board.

"Jon has spent his career improving financial performance and operational discipline in complex health system environments, with deep experience across revenue cycle and payer relations," said Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx. "His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to advance practical AI and automation that helps healthcare organizations strengthen revenue integrity, accelerate cash, and reduce administrative friction."

Vitiello is Chief Financial Officer at St. Luke's in St. Louis, responsible for financial strategy and operations, including revenue cycle, payer relations, supply chain, and financial services. He focuses on durable margin expansion, cash conversion, and operating discipline; since joining in March 2024, St. Luke's reduced days in A/R by 38% in an approximately $800M organization.

Across nearly three decades in healthcare, Vitiello has led performance improvement in complex, regulated environments, strengthening revenue integrity, accelerating cash collections, and supporting M&A and integration. He spent 17 years at Mercy in progressively senior leadership roles, including responsibility for revenue cycle operations for an $8.5B enterprise. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Affordable Care and as Chief Financial Officer at CheckedUp.

He holds master's degrees in Healthcare Administration and Business Administration from Saint Louis University and a bachelor's degree in history from Tulane University.

"I'm honored to join Infinx's Advisory Board," said Vitiello. "Healthcare organizations need solutions that fit real workflows and deliver measurable impact. I look forward to supporting Infinx as they continue pairing AI and automation with operational expertise to help providers reduce friction, strengthen financial performance, and stay ahead of evolving payer requirements."

Vitiello joins current Advisory Board members Dr. Anthony Tedeschi, former CEO of Detroit Medical Center, and Tom Jackiewicz, President of the University of Chicago Health System.

As Infinx continues to scale, the Advisory Board plays a pivotal role in ensuring the company remains aligned with healthcare providers' evolving needs, helping guide customer advocacy, product strategy, and market-relevant innovation.

About Infinx

Founded in 2012, Infinx delivers technology-led revenue cycle outcomes for healthcare providers through agentic AI solutions, outsourced operations, and revenue integrity consulting to help improve revenue realization, efficiency, and cash acceleration. Backed by KKR and Norwest and trusted by over 900 provider organizations in the United States. www.infinx.com

Media Contact:

Stuart Newsome

stuart.newsome@infinx.com

SOURCE: Infinx Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/infinx-appoints-st.-lukes-cfo-jon-vitiello-to-advisory-board-1151513