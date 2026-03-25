Satellogic, Inc.: Satellogic Appoints Former Director of NGA Vice Admiral Frank D. Whitworth III, USN (Ret.) as Strategic Advisor

Former NGA Director to advise on strategic growth and the integration of high-frequency satellite data into global intelligence architectures



NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a vertically integrated geospatial company delivering high-resolution Earth Observation (EO) at unprecedented scale and economics, today announced that Vice Admiral (VADM) Frank D. Whitworth III, USN (Ret.) has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor.

VADM Whitworth brings decades of leadership across the U.S. defense and intelligence communities. Most recently, he served as the eighth Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) from June 2022 until his retirement in late 2025, where he led the delivery of geospatial intelligence to support national security operations worldwide. Notably, he oversaw the maturation of NGA Maven, the Department of Defense's primary initiative for operationalizing AI and Machine Learning, transitioning the program from an experimental framework into a critical operational capability that significantly increased the speed and scale of intelligence analysis.

In his role as Strategic Advisor, VADM Whitworth will advise Satellogic on strategic engagement with global customers, the development of the company's product and technology roadmap, and the integration of high-frequency Earth Observation into modern intelligence architectures.

His appointment comes as Satellogic expands its capabilities in persistent Earth Observation and deepens its engagement with defense and intelligence customers globally.

"Access to timely geospatial intelligence is foundational to national security," said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic. "VADM Whitworth has led this mission at the highest level. His experience will help us align our capabilities with evolving defense and intelligence requirements."

The market is shifting from episodic collection to continuous monitoring across large operational environments. Satellogic's vertically integrated model is designed to deliver persistent, global coverage and intelligence at scale.

"I know the capabilities of our adversaries, the complexities of assessing global threats, and the resulting imperative for persistent monitoring," said VDAM Whitworth. "Satellogic's constellation is designed to address that imperative by combining scale, frequency, and resolution."

Expanding Geointelligence for Defense Applications

Satellogic is building a system designed to support continuous monitoring across defense and intelligence use cases. These include tracking activity across military installations, monitoring infrastructure and logistics networks, and maintaining situational awareness across large operational environments.

Rather than relying on limited tasking models, Satellogic's architecture is designed to enable persistent coverage, allowing analysts to move from periodic observation to continuous awareness.

VADM Whitworth's experience in operationalizing geospatial intelligence across global missions is expected to support the company's efforts to align with real-world defense requirements.

As governments increasingly incorporate commercial data into intelligence workflows, Satellogic is positioning its constellation and analytics capabilities as a foundational layer.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is building a scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability, when scaled, to remap the entire planet with an optimal balance of frequency and resolution at unprecedented unit economics, providing accessible and affordable solutions for our customers.

Satellogic's mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world's most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at unparalleled value.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point. To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to generate revenue as expected, including due to challenges created by macroeconomic concerns, geopolitical uncertainty (e.g., trade relationships), financial market fluctuations and related factors, (ii) our ability to effectively market and sell our EO services and to convert our pipeline of potential contracts into actual revenues, (iii) market acceptance of our EO services and our dependence upon our ability to keep pace with the latest technological advances, including those related to artificial intelligence and machine learning, (iv) risks related to the secured convertible notes, (v) the potential loss of one or more of our largest customers, (vi) the considerable time and expense related to our sales efforts and the length and unpredictability of our sales cycle, (vii) risks and uncertainties associated with defense-related contracts, (viii) risks related to our pricing structure, (ix) our ability to scale production of our satellites as planned, (x) unforeseen risks, challenges and uncertainties related to our expansion into new business lines, (xi) our dependence on third parties, including SpaceX, to transport and launch our satellites into space, (xii) our reliance on third party vendors and manufacturers to build and provide certain satellite components, products, or services and the inability of these vendors and manufacturers to meet our needs, (xiii) our dependence on ground station and cloud-based computing infrastructure operated by third parties for value-added services, and any errors, disruption, performance problems, or failure in their or our operational infrastructure, (xiv) risks related to certain minimum service requirements in our customer contracts, (xv) our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms, or our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, (xvi) competition for EO services, (xvii) risks related to changes in tax laws and regulations, including the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," (xviii) risks related to changes in trade policy and the related impact on macroeconomic conditions, including further expansions of U.S. export controls and tariffs, as well as related retaliatory actions, (xix) challenges with international operations or unexpected changes to the regulatory environment in certain markets, (xx) unknown defects or errors in our products, (xxi) risks related to the capital-intensive nature of our business and our ability to raise adequate capital to finance our business strategies, (xxii) uncertainties beyond our control related to the production, launch, commissioning, and/or operation of our satellites and related ground systems, software and analytic technologies, (xxiii) the failure of the market for EO services to achieve the growth potential we expect, (xxiv) risks related to our satellites and related equipment becoming impaired, (xxv) risks related to the failure of our satellites to operate as intended, (xxvi) production and launch delays, launch failures, and damage or destruction to our satellites during launch, (xxvii) the impact of natural disasters, unusual or prolonged unfavorable weather conditions, epidemic outbreaks, terrorist acts and geopolitical events (including the new conflicts in Iran and the Middle East) on our business and satellite launch schedules, (xxviii) risks related to our ability to protect our intellectual property critical to the design and function of our satellites and our EO services, and (xxix) the anticipated benefits of our domestication may not materialize. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Satellogic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

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ir@Satellogic.com

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pr@Satellogic.com