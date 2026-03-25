GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Closes $1.72 Million First Tranche Flow-Through Financing to Fund 2026 Drill Program Targeting High-Grade at Magno Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) (the "Company" or "GoldHaven") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced $2 million non-brokered flow-through financing. The Company issued an aggregate of 6,482,417 flow-through shares at a price of $0.265 each for total proceeds of $1,717,840. The Company anticipates a second tranche closing during April 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

$1.72 million first tranche closed at $0.265

Proceeds directly funding 2026 Magno drill program

Targeting high-grade zones including up to 2,370 g/t Ag, greater than 20% Pb-Zn, and multi-thousand ppm tungsten



In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees totaling C$109,817 and issued 397,520 non-transferable finder warrants (each, a "Finder Warrant") to certain eligible arm's-length finders who introduced subscribers to the Offering. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (a "Finder Share") at a price of C$0.35 per Finder Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued in connection with the offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws.

CEO COMMENTARY

"We are extremely pleased with the strong support for this financing, which positions GoldHaven to execute a fully funded and highly targeted 2026 drill program at Magno," stated Rob Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven.

"This program will focus on multiple high-priority zones across Magno, Kuhn, and the D-Zone, where historical and recent work has outlined significant high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, as well as extensive tungsten mineralization. With grades reaching up to 2,370 g/t silver and strong critical mineral associations including tungsten and indium, we believe Magno has the potential to emerge as a large-scale, district-wide polymetallic system."

USE OF PROCEEDS

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for Canadian exploration expenses that are flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)).

Funds will be primarily directed toward advancing the Company's Magno Project, including:

2026 diamond drilling program targeting high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn CRD zones at Magno and D-Zone

Follow-up drilling of tungsten-skarn mineralization at Kuhn and Dead Goat, where values up to 6,550 ppm W have been identified

Airborne geophysical surveys to refine structural controls and intrusive targets

3D geological and metal zonation modelling to vector toward higher-grade zones

Systematic follow-up of high-grade surface and historical drill results, including multiple samples exceeding 100 g/t Ag



MAGNO PROJECT

GoldHaven's Magno Project is a district-scale polymetallic exploration asset spanning approximately 37,200 hectares in the Cassiar region of northwestern British Columbia.

The project hosts a large intrusion-related hydrothermal system with multiple mineralization styles, including silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement mineralization, tungsten-rich skarn systems, copper-bearing intrusions, and critical minerals such as indium, bismuth, and tellurium.

Property-wide geological mapping and geochemical analysis define a classic porphyry-related metal zonation pattern, supporting the interpretation of a large, vertically and laterally extensive mineral system.

MAGNO KEY GEOLOGICAL HIGHLIGHTS

Property-scale metal zonation consistent with a porphyry source system

Stacked mineralization including porphyry, CRD, and skarn environments

Verified high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization at Magno and D-Zone

Confirmed widespread tungsten mineralization at Kuhn and Dead Goat

Elevated copper within intrusive rocks supports a magmatic source

Strong critical metal enrichment including indium values up to 334 ppm





Figure 1: Magno map location with proximity to nearby companies

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk P.Geo. who is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the possible acquisition of the future projects, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f40be2fc-0455-404d-a6a6-275810ca09d6