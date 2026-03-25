Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces First Settlement in Ongoing Hemp-Derived THC Litigation

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company") (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiaries Agape Total Health Care Inc., Franklin Bioscience - Penn LLC, and Franklin Bioscience - SE LLC (collectively, the "Jushi Subsidiaries") have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release with Revelry Supply, Inc. ("Revelry") effective February 11, 2026, favorably resolving claims asserted in litigation pending in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania.

The litigation, styled Agape Total Health Care Inc., et al. v. Golden Hour, LLC, et al., Civil Action No. 250803198, was filed as part of a broader enforcement action initiated by the Jushi Subsidiaries against multiple entities and relates to the sale and distribution of certain unregulated intoxicating hemp-derived THC products in Pennsylvania. As previously reported by national and industry media outlets, the Company believes certain unregulated wholesalers and smoke shops are engaging in unfair trade practices by selling illegal marijuana products under the guise of "hemp." The Company believes these products are being distributed outside of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's regulated medical marijuana framework, providing an unlawful economic advantage to unlicensed operators, shifting compliance burdens onto lawful licenses, endangering public health, and destabilizing the regulated market.

This agreement with Revelry represents the first settlement reached in connection with that broader action.

"We initiated this litigation to help protect the integrity of state regulated cannabis markets and, most importantly, to support public health and safety by addressing the proliferation of under-regulated intoxicating products being sold across the US," said Trent Woloveck, Chief Strategy Director of Jushi. "We believe consumers deserve transparency, product testing, and regulatory accountability. We will continue to shine the light on the bad actors in "hemp". This first settlement marks an important step in that effort, and we remain committed to advocating for a fair, well-regulated marketplace that protects patients, consumers, and stakeholders."

The Company will continue to pursue its claims against remaining defendants as appropriate in Pennsylvania and across the country.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator focused on building best-in-class retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution operations. The Company operates across multiple U.S. markets and is dedicated to delivering high-quality cannabis products through its portfolio of branded retail locations and cultivation and processing facilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Canadian securities legislation and United States ("U.S.") securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information") which are based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this report that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words, "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes, among others, information regarding: future business strategy; competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the Company's business, operations and plans, including new revenue streams; the refinancing or securing other sources of liquidity to meet debt repayment obligations; the integration and benefits of recently acquired businesses or assets; roll out of new operations; the implementation by the Company of certain product lines; the implementation of certain research and development; the application for additional licenses and the grant of licenses that will be or have been applied for; the expansion or construction of certain facilities; the reduction in the number of our employees; the expansion into additional U.S. and international markets; any potential future legalization of adult use and/or medical marijuana under U.S. federal law; expectations of market size and growth in the U.S. and the states in which the Company operates; expectations for other economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the cannabis industry generally; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time they were provided or made and such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, including our ability to continue as a going concern, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the limited operating history of the industry and the Company; risks related to managing the growth of the Company including completed, pending or future acquisitions or dispositions, including potential future impairment of goodwill or intangibles acquired and/or post-closing disputes; risks related to the continued performance, expansion and/or optimization of existing operations; risks related to the anticipated openings of additional dispensaries or relocation of existing dispensaries subject to licensing approval; the Company's historical operating losses and negative operating cash flows; increasing competition in the industry; risks inherent in an agricultural business, such as the effects of natural disasters; reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management of the Company; risks associated with cannabis products manufactured for human consumption including potential product recalls; limited research and data relating to cannabis; constraints on marketing products; risk of litigation; insurance-related risks; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; risks related to the economy generally; fraudulent activity by employees, contractors and consultants; risks relating to the Company's current amount of indebtedness; risks related to not being able to reduce or refinance its debt obligations; risks related to litigation or other disputes; reliance on key inputs, suppliers and skilled labor, and third party service provider contracts; reliance on manufacturers and contractors; risks of supply shortages or supply chain disruptions; risks relating to pandemics and forces of nature; risks related to the enforceability of contracts; risks related to inflation, the rising cost of capital, and stock market instability; risks relating to U.S. regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws and regulation; cannabis-related tax risks and challenges from governmental authorities with respect to the Company's application for Employee Retention Tax Credits (ERTC); other governmental and environmental regulation; risks related to proprietary intellectual property and potential infringement by third parties; sales of a significant amount of shares by existing shareholders; the limited market for securities of the Company; risks relating to the need to raise additional capital either through debt or equity financing; costs associated with the Company being a publicly-traded company and a U.S. and Canadian filer; risks related to co-investment with parties with different interests to the Company; conflicts of interest and related party transactions; cybersecurity risks; and risks related to the Company's critical accounting policies and estimates. Refer to Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release or other forward-looking statements made by the Company. Forward-looking information is provided and made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information or statements other than as required by applicable law.

Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this press release to "Jushi," "Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Jushi Holdings Inc. and our subsidiaries.

For further information, please contact:

Jushi Investor Relations

Trent Woloveck

Co-Chief Strategy Director

614-271-4349

trent@jushico.com

investors@jushico.com