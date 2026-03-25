SEALSQ Expands Quantum Fund to $200 Million and Accelerates Deployment of Sovereign Quantum Infrastructure

Geneva, Switzerland, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With over $530 million in cash and no debt, SEALSQ is uniquely positioned to accelerate its investment strategy and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the quantum technology sector.

SEALSQ today announced the expansion of its Quantum Fund, SEALQUANTUM.COM, to $200 million, reinforcing its long-term commitment to building a secure and sovereign quantum technology ecosystem. To date, the Fund has already deployed over $30 million, with a target to close an additional $100 million of investments through to the end of 2027. The Company has identified several opportunities to make strategic investments in companies that we believe have compatible, critical technologies and these are currently at various stages of discussion and negotiation.

The SEALSQ Quantum Fund is a strategic investment initiative of SEALSQ designed to accelerate the development of a fully integrated Quantum Vertical Sovereign Stack-a comprehensive, end-to-end "Root-to-Qubit" ecosystem aimed at ensuring technological independence, cybersecurity resilience, and trust in the emerging quantum era.

The Fund focuses on investing in and consolidating critical technologies across the entire quantum value chain, including:

Post-quantum semiconductors and secure hardware

Quantum-resistant cryptographic infrastructure

Secure communications and digital identity management systems

Edge computing and embedded artificial intelligence technologies

Satellite and space-based infrastructure





Proven Execution: Key Investments Already Deployed

Through its SEALQuantum.com initiative and broader Quantum Fund strategy, SEALSQ has already executed a series of strategic investments and partnerships across Europe and the United States, including:

EeroQ - Strategic investment supporting scalable quantum computing architectures and strengthening SEALSQ's "Quantum Made in USA" strategy

- Strategic investment supporting scalable quantum computing architectures and strengthening SEALSQ's "Quantum Made in USA" strategy IC'ALPS - Acquisition to reinforce semiconductor design capabilities critical to post-quantum hardware

- Acquisition to reinforce semiconductor design capabilities critical to post-quantum hardware ColibriTD - Partnership to develop quantum-as-a-service (QaaS) solutions

- Partnership to develop quantum-as-a-service (QaaS) solutions WISeSat.Space - Investment supporting secure space-based communications and infrastructure

- Investment supporting secure space-based communications and infrastructure Wecan Group - Investment in quantum-resilient compliance and identity platforms

- Investment in quantum-resilient compliance and identity platforms Quobly - a partnership supporting the development of secure and scalable quantum computing technologies

- a partnership supporting the development of secure and scalable quantum computing technologies Miraex - Currently completing due diligence for a full acquisition following signature of a Letter of Intent, aimed at strengthening SEALSQ's position in advanced quantum communication and photonics technologies

- Currently completing due diligence for a following signature of a Letter of Intent, aimed at strengthening SEALSQ's position in advanced quantum communication and photonics technologies Quantix Edge Security - Joint venture focused on delivering post-quantum cybersecurity solutions, integrating secure semiconductors, AI, and encryption technologies for critical infrastructure and sovereign deployments. The Joint venture is also focused on establishing a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center (Spain) to develop secure semiconductor manufacturing and testing capabilities

These investments demonstrate SEALSQ's ability to execute across the full quantum value chain-from semiconductors and cryptography to cloud, AI, and space infrastructure-while building a geographically diversified and sovereign ecosystem.

Building the Future of Sovereign Quantum Infrastructure

Together, the Quantum Vertical Sovereign Stack and the Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud aim to form a unified architecture to safeguard digital ecosystems against emerging quantum threats, while enabling a new generation of secure applications for governments, enterprises, and critical industries.

Through this expanded investment initiative, SEALSQ intends to strengthen its position at the forefront of the transition toward quantum-secure, sovereign digital infrastructure, with a goal to ensure that nations and organizations maintain control, trust, and resilience in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC): Extending Security Beyond Earth

A cornerstone of SEALSQ's strategy is the planned development of the Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC), a next-generation, space-based infrastructure designed to extend quantum-secure capabilities beyond terrestrial limitations.

Leveraging advanced satellite constellations, the QSOC aims to enable:

Quantum-resilient global communications using QKD and post-quantum cryptography

Secure key generation and distribution from orbit powered by QRNG technology

Trusted, sovereign digital infrastructure independent of ground-based vulnerabilities

Low-latency, high-integrity connectivity for mission-critical systems worldwide

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com

SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroupny.com