Strategic LAX gateway enables faster, predictable cargo movement through a reimagined sea-air logistics model

ECU Worldwide, Allcargo Globals' wholly-owned global subsidiary, has announced a strategic expansion of its transformative logistics solution, XLERATE 2.0, to provide a high-speed and resilient alternative to Asia-to-Europe trade lanes facing transit disruptions.

Under this alternative routing, cargo is transported across the Pacific to the US West Coast, using Los Angeles (LAX) as a temporary hub. The solution leverages XLERATE 2.0's premium, time-definite ocean services, ensuring greater transit agility and continuity.

XLERATE 2.0 offers two distinct shipping solutions from China and Vietnam, providing shippers with flexibility as traditional trade arteries remain impacted by shifts in global logistics. These changes have led to reduced overall capacity and the disruption of standard sea-air services via conventional transit points.

Commenting on the rollout, Niels Nielsen, Regional CEO, USA Canada, ECU Worldwide, said, "In line with our mission to ensure continued market access for businesses worldwide, XLERATE 2.0 offers effective alternative routes to help global trade navigate disruptions across conventional corridors. By utilizing our LAX gateway, we are enabling businesses in Europe and America to maintain supply chain continuity. It is a one-of-its-kind solution that combines the agility of air freight with premium ocean services, enabling our customers to remain competitive even as traditional routes face persistent strain."

For clients with established trans-Atlantic air freight agreements, the LAX Hand-off model ensures that cargo from major ports such as Shanghai (11 days), Ningbo (13 days), Shenzhen (13 days), Haiphong (17 days), and Ho Chi Minh City (20 days) is rapidly deconsolidated and released at the LAX Empire Warehouse within 48 hours of vessel arrival, enabling seamless onward air forwarding to Europe.

For those seeking a fully integrated solution, the Seamless End-to-End Express service offers an ECU-managed corridor that combines premium LCL ocean consolidation with priority air freight injection. Following a rapid, managed transfer at the LAX Gateway, cargo is delivered to major European airports within 5 to 6 days of vessel arrival in LAX-delivering near-air transit performance without the standard premium air freight costs.

This service expansion leverages ECU Worldwide's extensive US network, spanning 30 strategic locations. With XLERATE 2.0, shippers now have a resilient, multi-modal alternative that ensures time-sensitive cargo reach Europe with speed and predictability.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260323898217/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact pr@ecuworldwide.com