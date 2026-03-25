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ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 14:50 Uhr
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tele-net America Corporation: What Brands Can Learn from Omotenashi - and How TELE-NET Puts It into Practice

The Japanese service philosophy emphasizes anticipation over reaction, a distinction TELE-NET says reshapes how its agents are trained and how its clients' customers are treated

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / In most Western customer service models, good support means solving the problem the customer brought to you. In the Japanese tradition of omotenashi, good service starts before the customer says anything at all.

Omotenashi is often translated as "hospitality," but that undersells it. The concept, which is deeply embedded in Japanese culture across industries from hotels to railways to retail, is built around anticipation: reading the situation, recognizing what someone needs before they have to ask, and delivering it without making a show of the effort involved. There's no expectation of a tip or a review. The care is the point.

It's a philosophy that most American businesses have never encountered, let alone tried to operationalize. TELE-NET, a customer support outsourcing company founded in Tokyo in 1994, grew up with omotenashi baked into how the company thinks about service from day one.

"A lot of service training in the U.S. is built around scripts and resolution times," said Parker Andrus, Vice President of Global Operations at TELE-NET. "Omotenashi puts understanding the person ahead of solving the ticket. That shift sounds small, but it changes how an agent shows up to the conversation."

At TELE-NET, that shows up in how agents are onboarded across its operations in Japan, the Philippines, and the United States. Training starts with the human side - how to read a customer's tone, how to adjust when someone is frustrated versus confused, and how to close an interaction in a way that leaves the person feeling heard. Systems and workflows come after that foundation is set.

The distinction may sound subtle, but TELE-NET argues it's one customers can feel.

As more companies evaluate their customer support partnerships, TELE-NET sees omotenashi as more than a cultural inheritance. It's a practical framework for delivering the kind of service that earns loyalty over time.

About TELE-NET Founded in Japan in 1994, TELE-NET is a global provider of outsourced customer support. With operations in Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, TELE-NET delivers scalable, human-first service guided by the principle of omotenashi.

Contact Information:

Ian Blotter
General Manager
press@tele-net-global.com
(702) 850-1464

SOURCE: tele-net America Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/what-brands-can-learn-from-omotenashi-and-how-tele-net-puts-it-into-practice-1151483

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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