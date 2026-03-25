Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Autolink, a leading innovator in next-generation automotive electronic/electrical (E/E) systems, today hosted its Europe Strategic Launch Event in Paris, officially announcing its European business strategy.

As the global automotive industry accelerates toward software-defined vehicles and next-generation E/E architectures, Autolink is positioning Europe as a key strategic hub. The company will continue to expand its global capabilities while deepening collaboration with European OEMs and ecosystem partners to advance next-generation automotive computing platforms and architectures.

Europe, the birthplace of the automotive industry, remains a leader in vehicle architecture, functional safety, and engineering systems. As software-defined vehicles advance, E/E architectures are shifting decisively from distributed to centralized computing. Within this transformation, intelligent computing platforms are emerging as the core infrastructure enabling automotive intelligence. In this context, Europe serves as both a key market and a vital hub for global innovation and industry collaboration. Autolink's European strategy represents a decisive step in aligning with these industry shifts and strengthening its global collaborative capabilities.

Aligned with the evolution of next-generation computing architectures, Autolink continues to enhance its technology and product portfolio. The company has developed a product system that includes Smart Cockpit Domain Controllers, Cockpit-Driving Fusion Domain Controllers, and Zone Controllers, while advancing its work on Central Computing Platforms and Full-Domain Integrated Architectures. Through an open, collaborative approach, Autolink aims to deepen synergy with European industry partners in technology, engineering, and system integration, jointly driving progress in automotive computing architectures and intelligent systems.

To strengthen its global presence, Autolink is enhancing R&D support, engineering delivery, quality assurance, and collaborative response systems for international clients. The launch of its European strategy marks a pivotal step in the company's global expansion, reflecting a long-term commitment to customer needs and industry partnership.

At the event, Autolink Founder and Chairman Yang Hongze, and Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Europe Business Li Zhigang outlined the company's roadmap for intelligent automotive computing platforms and its European strategy. The gathering also featured demonstrations of Autolink's smart cockpit, cockpit-driving fusion, and next-generation E/E architecture solutions, with discussions held alongside representatives from European OEMs, supply chain partners, Chinese enterprises in Europe, and industry experts.

Autolink will continue advancing "Capability Globalization" by strengthening global synergy, deepening industry collaboration, and enhancing its products and services. The company is committed to meeting global automotive customers' growing demand for intelligent, platform-based, and engineering-enabled solutions, providing robust support for the development of next-generation E/E architectures and intelligent computing platforms.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289865

Source: Hmedium