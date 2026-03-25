New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Dextego Inc, AI coaching platform for sales and leadership, is a proud Promotional sponsor of the Centri Capital Conference taking place on Tuesday, April 14, at Nasdaq in New York City.

The Centri Capital Conference will gather attendees from across the capital markets ecosystem and investment community, including investment bankers, private equity investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The highly anticipated conference will feature company presentations and fireside chats, facilitated investor 1:1 meetings, and panel discussions featuring insights from thought leaders in the capital markets space.

Dextego Inc joins a prestigious list of sponsors including Morgan Stanley, DFIN, Chardan, Gusto, CBIZ, ICR and The Money Channel. The Centri Capital Conference will also welcome a diverse lineup of exciting and disruptive presenting companies like Grayscale, Orchestra BioMed, CoinShares, ReserveOne, MVB Financial and many others.

"The success of the Centri Capital Conference is made possible by the support of our dedicated sponsors from across the capital markets ecosystem," says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. "We are grateful for their partnership as we come together to shape the future of capital markets."

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri CapitalConference can learn more here: www.CentriConsulting.com/capital-conference.

About Dextego Inc

Dextego is an always-on AI coaching platform that helps professionals and teams master influence - the communication, trust, and leadership skills that actually drive performance.Unlike traditional training, Dextego is personalized to role, personality, and communication style, and embedded directly in daily workflows. The platform serves both revenue teams and leadership, coaching users through complex deals, difficult conversations, and high-stakes decisions in real time.The result is continuous, adaptive coaching that replaces one-size-fits-all development and delivers 50% faster ramp times, 30% shorter sales cycles, and 4+ hours saved per manager per week.

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

Source: Centri