Uptime AI Inc.: UptimeAI Launches AI Reasoning Agents to Transform Critical Industrial Operations

New suite of purpose-built agents tackles root cause diagnosis, maintenance optimization, process optimization, and hazard assessment-addressing the industry's most expertise-intensive challenges amidst a shortage of experienced talent.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / UptimeAI has announced the launch of four AI Reasoning Agents designed to revolutionize how industrial operators make critical decisions across reliability, maintenance, performance, and safety. Unveiled at CERAWeek by S&P Global, these agents represent first-of-kind AI reasoning solutions purpose-built for high-stakes industrial operations.

Unlike legacy predictive analytics tools that focus on anomaly detection, UptimeAI's Reasoning Agents provide complete decision support-diagnosing root causes, recommending specific actions, and continuously learning from outcomes. The four agents launched address operational domains where expert judgment has historically been essential but is growing increasingly scarce:

Root Cause Agent

Maintenance Optimization Agent

Process Optimization Agent

HAZOP Analysis Agent

Addressing the Expertise Crisis with AI Reasoning

"For more than a decade, digital transformation in heavy industry has created a paradox: the more digital tools companies adopted, the more experts they needed," said Jagadish Gattu, CEO and co-founder of UptimeAI. Most technologies stopped at detection-telling you something is wrong-but still required scarce expertise to validate alerts, diagnose root causes, and determine corrective actions.

"UptimeAI's mission has been to push beyond detection to 24/7 decision support-leveraging AI to perform the analytical work that has traditionally required decades of individual knowledge and experience," Gattu continued. "These four reasoning agents represent years of R&D focused on capturing expert reasoning patterns and making them available at scale. Our customers are already seeing measurable improvements in performance, reliability, and safety, in the range of 2-5% of EBITDA."

Industry Reception: Scaling Expertise at a Critical Time

Partners across power generation, oil & gas, and chemicals have expressed enthusiasm for the agents' potential to combat accelerating workforce transitions. With institutional knowledge walking out the door every day, UptimeAI's Reasoning Agents offer a path to scale business impact from digital technology without waiting for the next generation to build expertise. By targeting specific decisions-root cause diagnosis, maintenance prioritization, hazard assessment-they shorten deployment timelines and rapidly impact the metrics that matter.

In upcoming research on the APM software market, analyst firm Verdantix describes UptimeAI's offering as integrated, agentic AI-driven root cause analysis and maintenance optimization solution. "UptimeAI delivers an innovative, agent-first approach to APM underpinned by strong explainability and reasoning chain," said Jatinder Devgun, Senior Industry Analyst at Verdantix. "Our 2026 research is placing a greater emphasis on readiness for AI, generative and agentic AI, and explainability. "Companies born in the age of these technologies like UptimeAI are performing quite well in these criteria. We see UptimeAI's market vision and product strategy aligned with where the industrial market is headed regarding AI use cases and adoption."

Industry Proven and Available Now

UptimeAI's Reasoning Agents have been validated in production with leading operators across power, oil & gas, chemicals, and cement, delivering double-digit ROI within the first year. With flexible cloud and on-prem deployment options and integrations with industrial data sources and software, there's no IT project hurdles to overcome. The agents are available now to deploy within weeks with the data you have, on the infrastructure you choose.

About UptimeAI

UptimeAI provides AI reasoning agents that help industrial operations teams make goal-oriented, real-time, optimal decisions. With embedded expert-level knowledge and reasoning capabilities, UptimeAI's agents tackle high-impact, expertise-intensive workflows like root cause diagnosis, maintenance optimization, and HAZOP preparation-processes traditionally reliant on decades of domain experience.

Trusted by leading global companies across oil & gas, power generation, chemicals, cement, and metals, UptimeAI scales expert decision-making across sites, teams, and assets. With a >95% pilot-to-production success rate, UptimeAI customers are bridging the expertise shortage, creating operational resilience and long-term competitive advantage.

For more information, visit www.uptimeai.com or contact info@uptimeai.com .

SOURCE: Uptime AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/uptimeai-launches-ai-reasoning-agents-to-transform-critical-indus-1149980