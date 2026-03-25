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ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 15:02 Uhr
147 Leser
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MAG MAGNA CORP: MGNC Announces Strategic Acquisition of Large-Scale Poultry Farming Enterprise to Accelerate Commercial Expansion and Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / MGNC ("the Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in a largescale poultry farming enterprise (the "Target"), marking a significant step in the Company's vertical integration strategy and commercial expansion roadmap.

This acquisition is expected to significantly enhance MGNC's production capacity, revenue base, and operational efficiency, positioning the Company for accelerated growth in both domestic and international markets.

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens Upstream Production Capacity

The Target operates multiple modernized poultry farming facilities with established infrastructure, stable production output, and an existing distribution network.

Through this acquisition, MGNC will:

  • Rapidly expand its controlled farming capacity

  • Integrate upstream production with its smart farming technology

  • Improve supply chain stability and cost efficiency

  • Strengthen direct access to end-market demand

The transaction enables MGNC to transition from a technology-focused provider to a fully integrated agricultural technology and production platform.

"This acquisition represents a key milestone in MGNC's evolution. By combining technology with scaled production capacity, we are building a more resilient and profitable business model." - Wang Gang, Chief Executive Officer, MGNC

Introducing: Organic Pasture Raised Chicken | Stemple Creek Ranch

Immediate Revenue Contribution and Profitability Enhancement

The Target is currently generating stable operating revenue with established customer relationships.

Following the completion of the transaction:

  • MGNC expects immediate revenue contribution from the acquired business

  • Operational synergies are projected to improve overall margins

  • Integration of SPFS intelligent systems is expected to further enhance efficiency and output

  • Management believes that the combination of existing cash-flow assets + MGNC's technology platform will unlock additional value and accelerate earnings growth.

  • 3. Dual-Engine Growth Model: Technology + Production

With this acquisition, MGNC formally establishes a dual-engine growth strategy:

  • Technology Engine: Smart poultry systems (SPFS platform)

  • Production Engine: Scaled farming capacity and supply chain control

This model positions MGNC to:

  • Capture greater value across the entire poultry industry chain

  • Increase pricing power and operational flexibility

  • Expand into new regional markets with a stronger execution base

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements, based on current information and assumptions, involve risks and uncertainties and relate to the Company's future performance, market expansion plans, and strategic initiatives. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About MGNC

MGNC is a technology-driven agricultural solutions provider specializing in intelligent poultry farming systems, livestock automation, and data-driven production optimization. The Company aims to modernize global poultry operations through environmental control technologies, smart feeding systems, and integrated farm-management analytics.

Contact Information

Wang Gang | Chief Executive Officer
Email: mgncwg@163.com Tel: +86 178 2350 0944

SOURCE: MAG MAGNA CORP.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/mgnc-announces-strategic-acquisition-of-large-scale-poultry-farming-enterprise-to-accel-1150387

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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