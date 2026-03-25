Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Sorenson Communications announced today that it has facilitated more than one billion conversations to date. The historic milestone underscores Sorenson's longstanding commitment to expanding communication access for Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of hearing communities. Today, Sorenson's services operate at national scale, delivering reliability, innovation, and measurable impact across the United States.

Since 2022, Sorenson's customer engagement has extended well beyond technology. Outreach teams have completed more than one million residential visits and individual touchpoints, connecting users with the right solutions and support. Sorenson's customer care organization has also helped deliver best-in-class services, handling more than three million support calls since 2022, including outbound calls that reflect Sorenson's commitment to proactive, personal support and high-quality accessible communication.

"These milestones represent far more than numbers," said Paget Alves, CEO of Sorenson. "They reflect real people, real connections, and our unwavering purpose: breaking down communication barriers for Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of hearing people everywhere."

As Sorenson continues to grow, the company remains focused on innovation, community partnership, and service excellence, because accessible communication for Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing people is not optional; it's essential.

About Sorenson

As the leading language services provider, Sorenson Communications combines innovative, patented technology with world-class sign language interpreters to deliver clear, seamless communication for Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of hearing communities. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that includes Video Relay Service (VRS), VRS for Zoom, and the Lumina Video Phone. For people who are Hard of hearing, CaptionCall provides the clarity and confidence to stay connected. Sorenson's business solutions include Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), On-Demand VRI, on-site interpreting, and Sorenson Forum, helping enterprises make communication more accessible for employees and customers. Each year, Sorenson enables hundreds of millions of conversations with tools designed for customers' unique communication needs. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives and is committed to operating responsibly by actively managing and reducing its environmental impact.

To learn more, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289797

Source: Sorenson Communications