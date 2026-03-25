SI Group, Inc.: SI Group Earns Silver EcoVadis Rating, Recognized Among Top 15% Globally

EcoVadis is one of the world's most widely recognized providers of business sustainability ratings, evaluating companies across four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. In the 2026 assessment, SI Group scored above the industry average in all four categories, demonstrating the company's commitment to responsible operations and transparent, ethical business practices in chemical manufacturing.

The improved rating builds on the progress outlined in SI Group's 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which details measurable achievements across the company's global operations. SI Group has advanced initiatives focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving energy efficiency, strengthening responsible resource management, and enhancing supply chain transparency.

In addition to operational improvements, the company has implemented new policies, expanded sustainability programs, and achieved additional certifications that support stronger governance and environmental performance across its global manufacturing network.

"EcoVadis provides an important benchmark for evaluating our sustainability performance and identifying opportunities to continue improving," said Mike Farnell, SVP General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer. "Achieving a Silver rating is an encouraging milestone that reflects the dedication of our teams worldwide to operating responsibly and supporting our customers with solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future."

SI Group continues to integrate sustainability across the development, manufacture, and application of its chemical technologies, helping customers meet evolving performance and environmental goals while maintaining a strong focus on safety, compliance, and responsible growth.

For more information about SI Group's sustainability initiatives, visit www.siigroup.com/sustainability or read the company's 2025 ESG Report.

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in performance additives, process solutions, and chemical intermediates. SI Group's chemistries are essential solutions that enhance the quality and performance of industrial and consumer goods in the plastics, rubber and adhesives, fuels, lubricants, coatings, and oilfield industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, SI Group operates 18 manufacturing facilities across three continents and serves customers in more than 80 countries, supported by approximately 1,500 employees worldwide. Driven by a passion for safety, chemistry, sustainability, and delivering extraordinary results, SI Group innovates to create long-term value for a better future. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 150,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com

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