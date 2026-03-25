Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market worth $68.06 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

Browse 350 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 19.19 billion

USD 19.19 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 68.06 billion

USD 68.06 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 28.8%

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Trends & Insights:

The software segment of SD-WAN solutions is expected to account for a larger market share during the forecast period.

Within the enterprise segment, the healthcare and life sciences sector is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SSE segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 24.8%.

Download PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=220384224

The increasing complexity of cyber threats and the expansion of distributed IT environments are making traditional security approaches less effective. Organizations are now looking for solutions that can provide consistent protection across users, devices, and applications without relying on multiple disconnected tools. SASE addresses this need by combining networking and security into a single cloud-delivered framework. It allows organizations to monitor traffic, control access based on user identity, and apply security policies across different environments. By enabling continuous verification of users and devices, SASE helps reduce security risks while improving visibility and simplifying overall network management.

By SD-WAN solution, software segment to hold larger market share during forecast period.

SD-WAN software plays a central role in how organizations manage modern wide-area networks. It provides a way to control traffic across different connection types, allowing businesses to prioritize applications and maintain performance across locations. By centralizing network management, the software enables administrators more flexibility in how they route traffic and apply policies. The software continuously evaluates network conditions and directs traffic through the most efficient path, whether across broadband, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), or Long-Term Evolution (LTE) connections. It also includes built-in security features such as encryption and firewall capabilities, helping organizations maintain secure connectivity without adding separate layers of infrastructure. As companies expand their use of cloud applications and remote access, SD-WAN software is becoming a practical solution for balancing performance, cost, and security.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=220384224

By enterprise, healthcare & life sciences segment to witness highest growth rate during forecast period.

Healthcare and life sciences organizations are increasingly relying on digital systems to support patient care, research, and day-to-day operations. This shift has created a growing need to secure sensitive data while allowing access across hospitals, laboratories, and remote environments. As systems become more connected, managing both security and access becomes more complex. SASE helps address these challenges by providing a structured way to control access based on user identity and context, rather than location alone. It supports compliance with regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), while also improving visibility into how data is accessed and used. As healthcare organizations continue to expand digital services and collaborate across networks, SASE offers a more manageable way to balance security with accessibility.

By region, Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR during forecast period

Asia Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing region for SASE adoption, supported by ongoing digital transformation and increased use of cloud-based services. Organizations across industries are expanding their IT environments, which is driving the need for solutions that can provide both secure access and reliable connectivity. Japan, India, and several Southeast Asian countries are seeing increased adoption as businesses modernize infrastructure and support more flexible work models. At the same time, rising awareness of cybersecurity risks is encouraging organizations to move toward more integrated approaches. As a result, SASE is gaining traction as a practical way to manage security and networking together, particularly in environments that are becoming more distributed and data-driven.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=220384224

Top Companies in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market:

The Top Companies in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market include Cisco Systems (US), HPE (US), Verizon (US), Broadcom (US), Fortinet (US), Akamai (US), Oracle (US), Extreme Networks (US), AT&T (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Checkpoint Software Technologies (Israel), and Huawei (China).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Influencer Marketing Platform Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Digital Asset Management Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Passenger Information System Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Video Surveillance Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Learning Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/secure-access-service-edge-sase-market-worth-68-06-billion-by-2032--marketsandmarkets-302724552.html